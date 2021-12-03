comscore Peer-to-peer carshare Getaround arrives in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Peer-to-peer carshare Getaround arrives in Hawaii

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:27 p.m.

Getaround, a peer-to-peer carsharing service that allows hosts to rent their cars by the hour, continued its aggressive expansion this week with entry into Hawaii, the 10th state it has expanded to in 2021. Read more

