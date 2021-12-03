Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

BASKETBALL

PacWest men: Concordia-Irvine at Hawaii Hilo, 7:30 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

PacWest women: Concordia-Irvine at Hawaii Hilo, 5 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

FOOTBALL

OIA Open Division: Playoffs—Mililani vs. Campbell, 7:30 p.m., at Farrington High.

OIA Division II: Waialua at Nanakuli, 7 p.m.; McKinley at Pearl City, 7 p.m.; Kaiser vs. Kaimuki at Farrington High, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

PacWest men: Point Loma vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m., at McCabe gym.

PacWest women: Point Loma vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m., at McCabe gym.

CHEERLEADING

OIA: Championships, 6 p.m., at Moanalua.

CROSS COUNTRY

HHSAA boys: State Championships, 8:30 a.m., at Hawaii Prep.

HHSAA girls: State Championships, 9:15 a.m., at Hawaii Prep.

FOOTBALL

OIA Open Division: Playoffs—Waianae vs. Kahuku, 6:30 p.m., at Farrington High.

OIA Division II: Kalani vs. Kalaheo at Kailua High, varsity begins 25 minutes after 4 p.m. junior varsity game.

RUNNING

XTERRA Trail Run World Championship: 21k, 9:30 a.m., at Kapalua.

Hawaii 2022 Men’s Volleyball Schedule

* Big West Conference match

Jan. 5 Loyola-Chicago 7 p.m.

Jan. 7 Loyola-Chicago 7 p.m.

Jan. 14 Edward Waters 7 p.m.

Jan. 16 Edward Waters 7 p.m.

Jan. 29 At Ball State TBD

Jan. 30 At Ball State TBD

First Point Collegiate Challenge

(Austin, Texas)

Feb. 4 Kentucky State 7:30 a.m.

Feb. 4 Queens 3 p.m.

Feb. 5 Stanford 2 p.m.

Feb. 8 Long Island 7 p.m.

Feb. 9 Long Island 7 p.m.

Feb. 11 Long Island 7 p.m.

Feb. 18 Lincoln Memorial 7 p.m.

Feb. 19 Lincoln Memorial 7 p.m.

Feb. 20 Lincoln Memorial 7 p.m.

Mar. 2 At UC San Diego* TBD

Mar. 4 At UC San Diego* TBD

Outrigger Challenge

Mar. 10 Lewis 7 p.m.

Mar. 12 Lewis 7 p.m.

Mar. 25 CS Northridge* 7 p.m.

Mar. 26 CS Northridge* 7 p.m.

Apr. 1 Long Beach State* TBD

Apr. 2 Long Beach State* TBD

Apr. 8 UC Santa Barbara* 7 p.m.

Apr. 9 UC Santa Barbara* 7 p.m.

Apr. 15 At UC Irvine* TBD

Apr. 16 At UC Irvine* TBD

NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament

First Round

Dayton def. Marquette 25-20, 25-21, 24-26, 25-23

Miami def. South Alabama 23-25, 25-20, 29-27, 25-19

Rice def. San Diego 25-20, 25-19, 25-20

Washington State def. Northern Colorado 25-17, 25-15, 25-20

Kansas def. Oregon 25-19, 25-21, 25-22

No. 16 Florida def. Florida A&M 25-11, 25-14, 25-8

No. 6 Purdue def. Illinois State 25-21, 25-17, 25-11

No. 14 Creighton def. Mississippi 25-21, 25-15, 25-13

No. 5 Baylor def. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 25-22, 25-12, 26-24

No. 2 Texas def. Sacred Heart 25-19, 25-17, 25-19