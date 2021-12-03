Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 10:08 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today BASKETBALL PacWest men: Concordia-Irvine at Hawaii Hilo, 7:30 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. PacWest women: Concordia-Irvine at Hawaii Hilo, 5 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. FOOTBALL OIA Open Division: Playoffs—Mililani vs. Campbell, 7:30 p.m., at Farrington High. OIA Division II: Waialua at Nanakuli, 7 p.m.; McKinley at Pearl City, 7 p.m.; Kaiser vs. Kaimuki at Farrington High, 7 p.m. SATURDAY BASKETBALL PacWest men: Point Loma vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m., at McCabe gym. PacWest women: Point Loma vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m., at McCabe gym. CHEERLEADING OIA: Championships, 6 p.m., at Moanalua. CROSS COUNTRY HHSAA boys: State Championships, 8:30 a.m., at Hawaii Prep. HHSAA girls: State Championships, 9:15 a.m., at Hawaii Prep. FOOTBALL OIA Open Division: Playoffs—Waianae vs. Kahuku, 6:30 p.m., at Farrington High. OIA Division II: Kalani vs. Kalaheo at Kailua High, varsity begins 25 minutes after 4 p.m. junior varsity game. RUNNING XTERRA Trail Run World Championship: 21k, 9:30 a.m., at Kapalua. Hawaii 2022 Men’s Volleyball Schedule * Big West Conference match Jan. 5 Loyola-Chicago 7 p.m. Jan. 7 Loyola-Chicago 7 p.m. Jan. 14 Edward Waters 7 p.m. Jan. 16 Edward Waters 7 p.m. Jan. 29 At Ball State TBD Jan. 30 At Ball State TBD First Point Collegiate Challenge (Austin, Texas) Feb. 4 Kentucky State 7:30 a.m. Feb. 4 Queens 3 p.m. Feb. 5 Stanford 2 p.m. Feb. 8 Long Island 7 p.m. Feb. 9 Long Island 7 p.m. Feb. 11 Long Island 7 p.m. Feb. 18 Lincoln Memorial 7 p.m. Feb. 19 Lincoln Memorial 7 p.m. Feb. 20 Lincoln Memorial 7 p.m. Mar. 2 At UC San Diego* TBD Mar. 4 At UC San Diego* TBD Outrigger Challenge Mar. 10 Lewis 7 p.m. Mar. 12 Lewis 7 p.m. Mar. 25 CS Northridge* 7 p.m. Mar. 26 CS Northridge* 7 p.m. Apr. 1 Long Beach State* TBD Apr. 2 Long Beach State* TBD Apr. 8 UC Santa Barbara* 7 p.m. Apr. 9 UC Santa Barbara* 7 p.m. Apr. 15 At UC Irvine* TBD Apr. 16 At UC Irvine* TBD NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament First Round Dayton def. Marquette 25-20, 25-21, 24-26, 25-23 Miami def. South Alabama 23-25, 25-20, 29-27, 25-19 Rice def. San Diego 25-20, 25-19, 25-20 Washington State def. Northern Colorado 25-17, 25-15, 25-20 Kansas def. Oregon 25-19, 25-21, 25-22 No. 16 Florida def. Florida A&M 25-11, 25-14, 25-8 No. 6 Purdue def. Illinois State 25-21, 25-17, 25-11 No. 14 Creighton def. Mississippi 25-21, 25-15, 25-13 No. 5 Baylor def. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 25-22, 25-12, 26-24 No. 2 Texas def. Sacred Heart 25-19, 25-17, 25-19 Previous Story Television and radio - Dec. 3, 2021