comscore University of Hawaii football team surprised with a bowl berth when the NCAA adds a game | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii football team surprised with a bowl berth when the NCAA adds a game

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:26 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s senior class will have the distinction of qualifying for four bowl games in their careers.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii’s senior class will have the distinction of qualifying for four bowl games in their careers.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii seniors posed for a photo after beating Colorado State at Ching Field on Nov. 20. The seniors will get to play in a bowl game despite a losing record.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii seniors posed for a photo after beating Colorado State at Ching Field on Nov. 20. The seniors will get to play in a bowl game despite a losing record.

The University of Hawaii football team’s Secret Santa is the EasyPost Hawaii Bowl. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up