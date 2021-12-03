University of Hawaii football team surprised with a bowl berth when the NCAA adds a game

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii football team’s Secret Santa is the EasyPost Hawaii Bowl.

In a surprising scenario, the Rainbow Warriors were told they would be invited to play in a bowl game, most likely the nationally televised Hawaii Bowl.

As early as today, ESPN is expected to officially invite the 6-7 Warriors to face Memphis of the American Athletic Conference on Christmas Eve at the Ching Complex on the Manoa campus.

“I’m so elated and excited for our (17) seniors,” UH coach Todd Graham said.

The Warriors did not meet the bowl-eligible requirement of a .500 or better regular season. The Warriors’ hope was there would not be enough qualifying teams to fill the 41 bowls. But on Saturday, there were 83 qualifying berths for the 82 bowl slots.

“There were so many upsets of ranked teams, and the people who were picked to lose had won,” Graham said.

But on Wednesday morning, the NCAA announced the creation of a 42nd bowl — to be played in Texas — that increased the slots to 84. That last spot went to UH, first on the waiting list as the only 6-7 team.

The Warriors were notified on Wednesday afternoon, but instructed not to publicly mention the likely destination until the invitation was officially extended. But following a team meeting, the players were giddy after learning the Warriors would be going to a bowl for the fourth time in as many years.

“This is the fourth bowl for guys who have been here four years,” Graham said. “We’re excited and can’t wait. We’re looking forward to getting back on the field and doing it one more time.”

Bowl teams are allowed 15 practices.

After entering the transfer portal this week, quarterback Chevan Cordeiro and running back Dae Dae Hunter are not eligible to play in the bowl game because they are now considered recruitable athletes.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Graham said the departure of Cordeiro, a co-captain who was born and reared in Hawaii. “We love Chevan, and we wish him the best. We do things the right way. All we can do is what we do. At the end of the day, that’s what we’re living in right now. Wish (Cordeiro and Hunter) nothing but the very best.”

Brayden Schager, a freshman from Dallas who is 2-1 as a UH starter, has been elevated to No. 1 quarterback.

“We’re focused and fired up about the guys who are here, and pushing forward to being bowl champions,” Graham said.

Quarterback A.J. Bianco, a senior at Saint Louis School, made an oral commitment to sign with the Warriors. Bianco and Saint Louis defensive back Kona Moore are taking their official UH recruiting visits this weekend. Dec. 15 is the first day of the NCAA’s early signing period for football prospects.