Column: Kani ka leo o Kapūkakī, ua haumia ‘o Nāpēhā

Synopsis: There has been a recent contamination of the water supply in the Moanalua area caused by leaks in the fuel tank storage facility of Kapükakï (Red Hill) due to neglect by the United States Navy. Numerous groups and individuals in the community have been advocating for preventative measures for years. What actions will be taken going forward?

E Kona mä, mai ka puæu o Kapükakï a i ka puæu æo Kawaihoa, waipunalau ke aloha iä æoukou. Kani mai ka leo o ka pü kakï, he leo uwalo ia, he leo hämau, “ua haumia æo Näpëhä,” ke kiæowai i küpou ai æo Küaliæi e inu wai, kahi puæu oæioæina i kuæu æia ka nae e Kuolokele, ua apu æia ka hua o ke ola, mälama æole æia a pau i ka æiole. Aia lä i hea ia moæo e kiaæi ana i ka palena komohana o ka moku? æAuhea lä hoæi.

Aia hoæi he pahu æailaea kahi a ka æOihana Moku Kaua o æAmelika Hui Pü æIa e mälama ai i ko läkou æailaea JP-8 (Jet Propellant 8), aia hoæi i loko o Kapükakï, kahi puæu e kapa æia nei æo Red Hill i këia mau lä e neæe nei. E noho ana këia wahi pahu æailaea he 100 kapuaæi wale iho nö ma luna pono o ka pahu wai nui i lalo o ka honua, ke kumu hoæi e hü aæe ai ka wai mana a Käne. æO këia pahu wai nui, he pukana wai ia i wahi e kahe ai ka wai i ka 25% o nä känaka ma Oæahu mokupuni, ma kahi o 400,000 poæe, he lehu ka nui. I hana æino æia a hoæohaumia æia ka wai, æo ka nele ihola nö ia o nä känaka he nui i ka wai æole.

I ka makahiki 2014, æo ka liu ihola nö ia o ke “ahimakani”, kulukulu nö hoæi he 27,000 kälani i ke æano külono o ua pahu æailaea lä. Ua æaneæane pau loa nä paia o ka pahu æailaea i ka popopo, ua länihinihi maila. Ua æike leæa æia e ka poæe luina o ka püæali koa æAmelika, a æo ia like pü me nä poæe he nui o ke kaiäulu, eia nö naæe, i loko nö o ka nui hauwalaæau, ka päkela æöhumuhumu, a me nä leo uwalo o nä hui mälama æäina e like me Sierra Club a me nä aloha æäina, æaæole i hoæolono iki æia kekahi æano æölelo e ka æoihana moku kaua, ua paæa loa i ka æole.

I këlä pule aku nei, ala aæela nä känaka, a hana i ka hana kuluma i maæa iä läkou, ka hoæohäinu holoholona, ka hoæomäkaukau æaina kakahiaka, a æo ka æauæau pü kekahi, ua honi æia he æala paoa æino mai ka piula wai mai, kohu æailaea ke æano, a ua æömaæimaæi ihola kekahi mau känaka a me ko läkou mau holoholona i ka haumia o ka wai.

æÄnö hoæi ka wä a käkou e ala aæe ai, a e huliämahi nö hoæi, e aloha æäina nö hoæi, i mea e pono æole ai ke kïnai æana i ahi æenaæena, ‘o ka haumia pau loa o ka wai ola a Käne, a koe kälina æole, keu hoæi, æaæohe wai e ulu aæe ai ia mau kälina. æO ka wä nö ia e kauleo aku ai, e hoæokikina aku ai, a e hoæoläæau aku ai nö hoæi i nä luna o nei mokuæäina, e hoæöki æia ka hana maæalea a ka poæe æoihana moku, æo ka waiwai ia o ka æäina ka mea nui a käkou e külia mau nei. E waiho aku wau iä æoukou e nä hoa makamaka o ka papapaæi me nei lälani mele: E ui aku ana au iä æoe, aia i hea ka wai a Käne? Aia i ka honua, i ka wai hü, i ka wai kau a Käne me Kanaloa. He wai puna, he wai e inu, he wai e mana, he wai e ola. E ola no æeä!

E ho‘ouna ‘ia mai na ä leka iä mäua, ‘o ia ho‘i ‘o Laiana Wong a me Kekeha Solis ma ka pahu leka uila ma lalo nei:

>> kwong@hawaii.edu

>> rsolis@hawaii.edu

a i ‘ole ia, ma ke kelepona:

>> 808-956-2627 (Laiana)

>> 808-956-2627 (Kekeha)

This column is coordinated by Kawaihuelani Center for Hawaiian Language at the University of Hawai‘i at Mänoa.