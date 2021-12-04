comscore Editorial: More transient accommodations tax money for Oahu’s rail | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: More transient accommodations tax money for Oahu’s rail

Mayor Rick Blangiardi is poised to approve the new TAT — but it is frustrating that the current rush to devote more millions for rail comes before the public has gotten details on the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s plan to cover the construction shortfall. Read more

