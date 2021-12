Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Waiakea High School science teacher Whitney Aragaki says that getting her students excited about science starts by stepping outside the classroom. Read more

Waiakea High School science teacher Whitney Aragaki says that getting her students excited about science starts by stepping outside the classroom.

“Most of my students come into my classroom knowing that they’re not going to be career biologists, but they will definitely be community contributors on our aina,” she said. “Getting them that perspective to really care for and be stewards of the environment are what I promote for my students.”

Aragaki was named the state Department of Education’s 2022 Hawaii State Teacher of the Year for the innovative teaching methods she uses both in her Hilo classroom and in the advanced online classes she teaches statewide, and for aiding colleagues to succeed in a program she devised.

Gov. David Ige and interim schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi presented Aragaki with the award Friday in a virtual ceremony.

“Whitney’s innovative approach to teaching offers students meaningful cultural and place-based learning opportunities that are both rigorous and relevant to our young learners,” Hayashi said. “Science can be an intimidating subject for students, but Whitney successfully engages her students in exciting and empowering ways.”

DOE selected Aragaki, 35, from the state’s 13,000-plus public and charter school educators. She was among 16 Teacher of the Year finalists — one for each school complex area plus one representing charter schools.

Aragaki has been teaching at her alma mater for 10 years, taking on classes in 10th grade biology and advanced placement environmental science, and has taught math as well.

“Mrs. Aragaki’s commitment to excellence goes far beyond her teaching and the four corners of her classroom,” said Waiakea Principal Kelcy Koga. “She sees the benefits that a sound education can provide and is willing to go above and beyond the call of duty to not only serve her students, but her colleagues and school community as well.”

Aragaki will represent Hawaii at the National Teacher of the Year program in Washington, D.C. Subaru Hawaii presented her a 2022 Subaru Impreza to drive for a year.

Aragaki said she finds Hawaii island the perfect place to get her students outside the classroom. Field trips have included visits to the Keauhou Bird Conservation Center and the kipuka off Saddle Road to observe native birds and “sit in the lush native rainforest.”

“Those kind of things, I hope, will drive them to really appreciate the environment, really appreciate biology and what we could lose with climate change, with industrialization,” she said.

Aragaki said her mother, a biology teacher, was instrumental in her learning and joined in all sorts of excursions with her.

In 2018 DOE awarded Aragaki an innovation grant for her Science Buddies program in which advanced placement students created locally based lessons for 250 students in grades 3 to 5.

Since 2013 she has taught advanced placement environmental science, statistics and computer science principles for the statewide Hawaii Virtual Learning Academy. Aragaki also is the lead teacher of Waiakea’s Public Services Academy, which was recognized as a National Model Academy by the National Career Academy Coalition in 2018.

In comments supporting Aragaki’s nomination, Michelle Ebersole, a University of Hawaii at Hilo education professor and parent of two students, said the Waiakea High teacher “has been an inspiration to my children.”

“What I find most impressive about Ms. Aragaki is her ability to cultivate a passion for the environment and empower students to take responsibility for the future of our planet,” Ebersole said.

Aragaki also was singled out for creating Waiakea’s peer-to-peer Warrior Professional Learning Community that helps new teachers transition into the profession and teachers who are new to the school.

Hayashi said all the finalists are deserving and have similar goals, namely “to find innovative and meaningful ways to connect with students and to ensure that students are connected with the world around them.”

Ige commended the educators for working tirelessly, “especially during the last two years when our world and our communities drastically changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“As educators, you’ve proved time and time again that you are resourceful and creative and resilient. You’ve learned to adapt to new ways of teaching, including finding new ways of reaching students outside of the classroom.”

—

TEACHER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

>> Aina Akamu: Kau High and Pahala Elementary

>> Wesley Capdepon: Honokaa Elementary

>> Cara Chaudron, SEEQS: The School for Examining Essential Questions of Sustainability

>> Trisha Gibson: Aiea Elementary

>> Wendy Gumm: Nanaikapono Elementary

>> Ashley Ito-Macion: Kanoelani Elementary

>> Corrie Izumoto: Kawananakoa Middle

>> Jim Kunimitsu: Poha­kea Elementary

>> Richard Lau: Kalaheo High

>> Theresa Malone: Kalaheo Elementary

>> Jeni Miyahira: Mililani High

>> Miyuki Sekimitsu: Kaneohe Elementary

>> Wendy Shigeta: Hahaione Elementary

>> Bill Tatro: Lahainaluna High