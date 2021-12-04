Hawaii Beat | Sports Chaminade postpones basketball game By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:39 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Today’s Chaminade men’s basketball game against Point Loma has been postponed due to the Pacific West Conference COVID-19 safety protocols. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Today’s Chaminade men’s basketball game against Point Loma has been postponed due to the Pacific West Conference COVID-19 safety protocols. A makeup date will be announced at a later time. The Chaminade women’s game against Point Loma will still be held today at McCabe Gym at 1 p.m. Previous Story UH coach Graham addresses criticism as Warriors accept invitation to Hawaii Bowl Next Story Television and radio - Dec. 4, 2021