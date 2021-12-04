Chaminade postpones basketball game

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Today’s Chaminade men’s basketball game against Point Loma has been postponed due to the Pacific West Conference COVID-19 safety protocols. A makeup date will be announced at a later time.

The Chaminade women’s game against Point Loma will still be held today at McCabe Gym at 1 p.m.