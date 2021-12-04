comscore Prep football: Kahuku rolls into OIA final; Kaeo Akana has monster game in Roosevelt win | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Prep football: Kahuku rolls into OIA final; Kaeo Akana has monster game in Roosevelt win

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:56 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Waianae’s Zavier Vincent and Malachi Tapaoan defended a pass intended for Kahuku’s Jamerus Tai Hook during the first quarter.

Two-way playmakers like Brock Cravens Fonoimoana led the way again for the unbeaten team from the North Shore. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound junior scored on a game-opening kickoff return and again later on a 43-yard catch. Read more

