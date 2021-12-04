Rainbow Wahine advance in NCAA volleyball, face familar foe in Washington next
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:54 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ANTHONY BOLANTE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
University of Hawaii’s Brooke Van Sickle hits over Mississippi State.
ANTHONY BOLANTE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
University of Hawaii setter Kate Lang gives two big shakas as her teammates and head coach Robyn Ah Mow, left. leave the court.
-
ANTHONY BOLANTE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
The Rainbow Wahine celebrated after beating the Bulldogs on Friday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree