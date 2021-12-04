comscore Rainbow Wahine advance in NCAA volleyball, face familar foe in Washington next | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbow Wahine advance in NCAA volleyball, face familar foe in Washington next

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:54 a.m.
  • ANTHONY BOLANTE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER University of Hawaii’s Brooke Van Sickle hits over Mississippi State.

    ANTHONY BOLANTE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

  • ANTHONY BOLANTE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER University of Hawaii setter Kate Lang gives two big shakas as her teammates and head coach Robyn Ah Mow, left. leave the court.

    ANTHONY BOLANTE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

  • ANTHONY BOLANTE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER The Rainbow Wahine celebrated after beating the Bulldogs on Friday.

    ANTHONY BOLANTE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

Up next for the Rainbow Wahine will be a matchup with host Washington (25-4) today at 5 p.m. as they aim to advance out of the Seattle sub-regional for the first time in five postseason visits. Read more

