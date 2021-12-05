Comedian Bill Maher, along with guests Nikki Glaser and Christopher “Kid” Reid, will welcome the new year in Hawaii
- By Sjarif Goldstein sgoldstein@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
COURTESY CHRISTOPHER REID
Christopher “Kid” Reid
COURTESY LUKE SCHWARTZ
Nikki Glaser
-
COURTESY RICK BARTALINI PRESENTS
Bill Maher
