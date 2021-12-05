comscore Comedian Bill Maher, along with guests Nikki Glaser and Christopher “Kid” Reid, will welcome the new year in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Comedian Bill Maher, along with guests Nikki Glaser and Christopher “Kid” Reid, will welcome the new year in Hawaii

  • By Sjarif Goldstein sgoldstein@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY CHRISTOPHER REID Christopher “Kid” Reid

  • COURTESY LUKE SCHWARTZ Nikki Glaser

  • COURTESY RICK BARTALINI PRESENTS Bill Maher

Bill Maher had a lot to look forward to in 2020. It was a presidential election year, so he was hopeful that the voters would oust Donald Trump from the White House in November. Read more

