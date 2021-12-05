comscore 80th Pearl Harbor Remembrance events include solemn ceremonies, live underwater dive | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

80th Pearl Harbor Remembrance events include solemn ceremonies, live underwater dive

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:01 a.m.

The National Park Service and Navy Region Hawaii, with the support of Pacific Historic Parks, are hosting a series of events today through Thursday as part of the 80th National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Commemoration. Read more

Previous Story
20th Native Hawaiian Convention to feature keynote by nation’s first Native American cabinet secretary
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: October 25 – October 29, 2021

Scroll Up