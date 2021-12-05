Firecracker permit applications available

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Planning to make some noise on New Year’s Eve? Then don’t forget to get a firecracker permit from the Honolulu Fire Department. Read more

Planning to make some noise on New Year’s Eve? Then don’t forget to get a firecracker permit from the Honolulu Fire Department.

A permit is required to purchase firecrackers on Oahu, and city ordinances mandate that permits be purchased no later than 10 days before they are used — that’s Dec. 21 for New Year celebrations. You must be at least 18 years old to obtain a firecracker permit. Each permit is nontransferable and allows a one-time purchase of up to 5,000 firecrackers.

HFD’s Firecracker E-Permit application system is now available online at 1.honolulu.gov/hfdfireworks, where you can also find instructions and frequently asked questions about the city’s fireworks laws and safety.

The permits are $25 each plus a nonrefundable 59-cent service fee. Purchases can be made online using a VISA, MasterCard or Discover Card; cash and debit card payments are not accepted.

Permits are nonrefundable and do not guarantee that firecrackers will available for purchase.

Keep in mind that a minimum of five business days is required to process the online application, according to HFD.

Firecracker permits for New Year’s Eve must be picked up at designated Satellite City Hall locations — Ala Moana, Kapolei, Pearlridge and Windward City — from Dec. 17 to 31, except weekends and holidays, with a valid photo identification.

The sales of firecrackers on Oahu begins Dec. 26 and ends at midnight Dec. 31. Licensed retailers are not allowed to sell more than 5,000 individual firecrackers per permit.

On Oahu, firecrackers may be set off from 9 p.m. Dec. 31 until 1 a.m. Jan. 1. State law prohibits the use of aerial fireworks, unless the HFD’s fire chief issues a display permit.