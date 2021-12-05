Isle musicians Kanekoa, Uncle Tadashi & Da Boyz and Chardonnay share unique styles with new singles

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

“Don’t Let Go”

Kanekoa, featuring John Cruz

No label

John Cruz won two Na Hoku Hanohano Awards for his first locally ­recorded album, “Island Style,” in 1997. Kanekoa — Vince Esquire (lead ukulele/backing vocals), Kaulana Kanekoa (rhythm ukulele/lead vocals), Don Lopez (bass ukulele, electric bass, backing vocals) and Travis Rice (percussion/backing vocals) — were winners in the reggae album category 20 years later. That gives their collaboration on this single a sense of peers partnering. It is a memorable calling card.

First, there is nothing “Jawaiian” going on here nor local-style reggae. The instrumentation suggests a worldly fusion of soft rock, acoustic pop and contemporary Latin music, along with something that sounds like an old-time synthesizer doing its best to sound like a “pu” (Hawaiian ceremonial conch shell trumpet).

The interplay between the string instruments deserves attentive listening. The electronic sax riffs add energy, and the unusual mix of the vocal tracks gives the song a touch of romantic mystery.

Go to kanekoaband.com.

“Better Days”

Uncle Tadashi & Da Boyz

No label

Uncle Tadashi & Da Boyz is multitalented singer/songwriter ­Michael Ige recording with friends who sing or play an instrument. None of them is named ­Tadashi, and one the “Boyz” is female vocalist Sandy ­Ordonez Tsujimura.

Ige and Da Boyz of both genders make ­local-style music for their own enjoyment. Ige writes in a stream-of-consciousness style that ignores traditional notions of rhyme, rhythm and meter. He does that here as he and Da Boyz respond to the social disruptions caused by COVID-19. The days before the pandemic were “better days,” he says, and so will be the days to come. But, since the past always looks better in hindsight, perhaps the time will come when we remember these days as “better days” too.

Ige and Tsujimura are joined by Curtis Takahama on vocals (Yes, he is the Curtis Takahama who is a member of Greenwood). Club Rox Rock co-founder Lance Motogawa adds a rap break denouncing COVID-19. Chris Yeh (alto sax) and Na Hoku Hanohano Award winner producer/multi-instrumentalist Pierre Grill add the music behind the vocals.

Visit uncletadashi.com.

“Sweet Island Music”

Chardonnay

Hi Fi Records/Revive the Live Records

Singer/songwriter Chardonnay’s digital-­only single builds on the success of several previous digital singles and the recordings she made as a member of a producer-­assembled vocal group. Here, she sweetly compares her love for the love of her life with her love for the “sweet island music” she enjoys listening to.

The straight Jawaiian rhythm tracks of Chardonnay’s studio musicians’ give the song an irresistible foot-tapping, head-nodding feel. Her reference to “guava jelly,” the title of a song first recorded by Bob Marley & The Wailers and popularized in Hawaii by the Peter Moon Band, provides the song with easily recognizable sexual undercurrents as well.

Anyone who thinks that Chardonnay sounds too young to be singing about “guava jelly” can chill. She’s old enough to hold two degrees in business from Chaminade University of Honolulu.

Chardonnay’s next project will certainly be one to watch for.

For more, visit chardonnaymusic.com.