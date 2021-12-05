comscore Isle musicians Kanekoa, Uncle Tadashi & Da Boyz and Chardonnay share unique styles with new singles | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | Island Mele

Isle musicians Kanekoa, Uncle Tadashi & Da Boyz and Chardonnay share unique styles with new singles

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:51 p.m.
  • COURTESY HI FI RECORDS “Sweet Island Music” by Chardonnay

    COURTESY HI FI RECORDS

    “Sweet Island Music” by Chardonnay

  • COURTESY KANEKOA “Don’t Let Go” by Kanekoa, featuring John Cruz

    COURTESY KANEKOA

    “Don’t Let Go” by Kanekoa, featuring John Cruz

  • COURTESY MICHAEL IGE “Better Days” by Uncle Tadashi & Da Boyz

    COURTESY MICHAEL IGE

    “Better Days” by Uncle Tadashi & Da Boyz

John Cruz won two Na Hoku Hanohano Awards for his first locally ­recorded album, “Island Style,” in 1997. Read more

Previous Story
‘Broadway in Hawaii’ announces new season that includes ‘Hamilton’ and ‘Cats’

Scroll Up