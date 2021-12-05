Isle musicians Kanekoa, Uncle Tadashi & Da Boyz and Chardonnay share unique styles with new singles
- By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 9:51 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY HI FI RECORDS
“Sweet Island Music” by Chardonnay
COURTESY KANEKOA
“Don’t Let Go” by Kanekoa, featuring John Cruz
-
COURTESY MICHAEL IGE
“Better Days” by Uncle Tadashi & Da Boyz
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree