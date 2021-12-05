Dave Reardon: These are bittersweet times for Hawaii football team
- By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 1:01 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii wide receiver Nick Mardner celebrates after a touchdown against the Colorado State Rams on Nov. 20.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree