Hawaii Beat | Sports

Point Loma tops Chaminade women's basketball team

By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
Updated 12:08 a.m.

Dallas Martinez had 17 points, but it was not enough to lead the Chaminade women's basketball team past Point Loma on Saturday, as the Silverwords fell 77-60 at McCabe Gym.

Sasha Phillip added 12 points for the 'Swords (1-5, 0-2 PacWest) in a physical game that saw 51 fouls, 65 free-throw attempts and three players fouling out.

Alix Henderson led Point Loma (6-2, 2-0 PacWest) with 18 points, while Cara Liggins added 14.