comscore Point Loma tops Chaminade women’s basketball team | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Point Loma tops Chaminade women’s basketball team

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:08 a.m.

Dallas Martinez had 17 points, but it was not enough to lead the Chaminade women’s basketball team past Point Loma on Saturday, as the Silverwords fell 77-60 at McCabe Gym. Read more

Previous Story
Prep football: Kahuku rolls into OIA final; Kaeo Akana has monster game in Roosevelt win

Scroll Up