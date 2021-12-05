Point Loma tops Chaminade women’s basketball team

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Dallas Martinez had 17 points, but it was not enough to lead the Chaminade women’s basketball team past Point Loma on Saturday, as the Silverwords fell 77-60 at McCabe Gym.

Sasha Phillip added 12 points for the ’Swords (1-5, 0-2 PacWest) in a physical game that saw 51 fouls, 65 free-throw attempts and three players fouling out.

Alix Henderson led Point Loma (6-2, 2-0 PacWest) with 18 points, while Cara Liggins added 14.