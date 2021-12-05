Punahou sweeps state cross country team titles on foggy, wet course

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Izzy Ford of Punahou posted at time of 21 minutes, 24 seconds to win the girls individual race at the Honolulu Marathon/HHSAA Cross Country State Championships on Saturday morning. Read more

Cloudy, foggy conditions, plus wet, 57-degree temperatures — it was 55 for the earlier boys’ race — greeted the field of 200 female harriers on the 5-kilometer course on the hilly Hawaii Preparatory Academy campus in Waimea. Just a few miles away, snow capped the summit of Mauna Kea.

Ford is a strong two-sport athlete and was joined in the top five by teammates Malia Dickhens (fourth place, 22:30) and Lauren Sanders (fifth, 22:32). Dickhens was the ILH regular-season champion on Nov. 20 on the campus of Kamehameha Schools. In that race, Dickhens posted a time of 19:34, ahead of Sanders (19:39) and Ford (19:43).

Punahou won the girls and boys team championships as well.

“The worst conditions I have ever coached in,” longtime Punahou coach Duncan Macdonald said. “I wouldn’t say everybody fell down, but close to 50 percent fell at least once.”

Kaimana Cantere of Maui edged Benjamin Zerr of Kalaheo by six-tenths of a second to win the boys individual race.

Cantere, the Maui Interscholastic League champion, posted at time of 18 minutes and 48.26 seconds. Oahu Interscholastic Association champion Zerr came in at 18:48.86.

Levi Childers (18:52) of Kealakehe, Keane Palmer of ‘Iolani (19:19) and Ben Brown (19:29) of Punahou round out the top five.

Devin Pang of ‘Iolani placed sixth at 19:34, followed by Connor Malinger (19:37) of Hawaii Baptist and Caden Lombard (19:43.03), Jordan Furuta (19:43.74) and Josh Dutton (19:44.93) of Punahou.

Punahou’s boys won the team championship, the 13th in school history, and the second in a row under Macdonald.

The team from urban Honolulu endured the wet terrain and various hills of the beautiful HPA campus. This is the 33rd girls team cross country state championship for Punahou and its ninth in a row. In all, the Buffanblu have won 17 girls team titles under Macdonald, who won the first two boys individual cross country state championships for Kailua in 1965 and ’66.

“It went very well for us. (The weather) may have affected the outcome of the race a little bit. Happy nobody got hurt,” Macdonald said. “Izzy Ford winning the race was huge. I have three senior girls and I thought they all had the potential to win, but Izzy kept her feet better and that is how things went. They all ran well.”

Maui Interscholastic League champion Kaylee Volner of Seabury Hall placed second at 21:35 and Cozette Wood of Kealakehe was third at 22:07.

Emily Naylor (22:36) of Kalaheo placed sixth, followed by Layne Millen (22:55) of Seabury Hall, OIA champion Zola O’Donnell (23:11) of Mililani, Ashley Kodama (23:13) of Hawaii Baptist and Kaylee Noda (23:21) of Pearl City.

Hawaii Baptist secured titles in the Division II girls and boys team competition. HBA won its third in a row, led by juniors Ashley Kodama and Caley Chun.

HBA’s boys won their third crown in the last four years. Connor Malinger led the Eagles.

—

Varsity Boys

Team Results

Division I

1. Punahou 46 (Ben Brown, Caden Lombard, Jordan Furuta, Josh Dutton, Nick Pugliese, Jared Tsuhako, Nathan Ewing); 2. Iolani 69; 3. Kamehameha 106; 4. Kealakehe 109; 5. Kalani 154; 6. Maui 171; 7. Mililani 184; 8. Kalaheo 217; 9. Mid Pacific 220; 10. Radford 226

Division II

1. Hawaii Baptist 52 (Connor Malinger, Dylan Djou, Xan Waialeale, Shane Kimura, Dylan Terayama, Chris Wu, Jared Crestetto); 2. Hanalani 57; 3. Seabury Hall 64; 4. Hawaii Prep 67; 5. Island School 102

Individual Results

1, Kaimana (Jared) Cantere, Maui…18:48.26

2, Ben Zerr, Kalaheo……………………….18:48.86

3, Levi Childers, Kealakehe……………18:52.64

4, Palmer Keane, Iolani……………………19:19.43

5, Ben Brown, Punahou…………………19:29.53

6, Devin Pang, Iolani ……………………….19:34.90

7, Connor Malinger, Haw. Baptist…..19:37.27

8, Caden Lombard, Punahou………..19:43.03

9, Jordan Furuta, Punahou………………19:43.74

10, Josh Dutton, Punahou……………..19:44.93

11, Aiden Ankrum, Kealakehe……….19:46.17

12, Parker Wagnild, Mid Pacific…….19:47.65

13, Brennen Corregedor, Kauai ……19:54.73

14, Connor Miller, Hanalani……………19:54.87

15, Cameron Cornforth, Kealakehe..19:58.24

16, Konner Jacang, Aiea ………………..20:02.02

17 Aspen-Shay Kane, Kamehameha.20:02.98

18, Colin Shimabukuro, Moanalua.20:05.01

19, Benjamin Whitehurst, P. City……20:05.74

20, Robbey Navarro, Mililani………….20:08.16

21, Cole Kaneshiro, Iolani………………20:13.38

22, Nick Pugliese, Punahou…………..20:20.11

23, Maika Gibson, Kamehameha….20:22.20

24, Jacob Romero, Seabury Hall ….20:25.10

25, Matthew Frisbie, Kalani……………20:25.36

Varsity Girls

Team Results

Division I

1. Punahou 26 (Izzy Ford, Malia Dickhens, Lauren Saunders, Amelie Zeitz, Sasha Iizuka-Sheeley, Noelle Lezy, Lili Blair); 2. Iolani 119; 3. Mililani 123; 4. Kalaheo 132; 5. Kalani 161; 6. Kamehameha 165; 7. Pearl City 191; 8. Campbell 231; 9. Hilo 252; 10. Mid Pacific 281

Division II

1. Hawaii Baptist 30 (Ashley Kodama, Caley Chun, Christina Toyomura, Jordy Davenport, Callie Kubota, Natali Nomura,

Madison Callo); 2. Hawaii Prep 54; 3. Seabury Hall 54; 4. Kihei Charter 118; 5. Kauai 119

Individual Results

1, Izzy Ford, Punahou…………………..21:24.07

2, Kaylee Volner, Seabury Hall…….21:35.51

3, Cozette Wood, Kealakehe……….22:07.87

4, Malia Dickhens, Punahou………..22:30.19

5, Lauren Saunders, Punahou…….22:32.67

6, Emily Naylor, Kalaheo………………22:36.68

7, Layne Millen, Seabury Hall ……..22:55.17

8, Zola O’donnell, Mililani …………..23:11.25

9, Ashley Kodama, HBA …………….23:13.97

10, Kaylee Noda, Pearl City ……….23:21.61

11, Amelie Zeitz, Punahou …………23:34.94

12, Kekaihulali Halper, Hilo ………..23:48.96

13, Sasha Iizuka-Sheel, Punahou.23:50.86

14, Shanay Ha’a, Waiakea …………24:04.69

15, Saige Miller, Hanalani ……………24:07.12

16, Caley Chun, Hawaii Baptist…..24:07.19

17, Madison Murata, Kam. …………..24:18.42

18, Jaymie Frith, Iolani …………………24:26.93

19, Emma Burgess, Kauai…………..24:32.08

20, Noelle Lezy, Punahou…………….24:37.75

21, Christina Toyomura, HBA……..24:38.62

22, Taylor Low, Pearl City …………..24:49.94

23, Melanie Toczko, Campbell ….. 24:51.23

24, Lili Blair, Punahou …………………24:56.69