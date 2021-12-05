Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

College women: Loyola Marymount at Hawaii, 5 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

TRIATHLON

Xterra World Championship: off-road triathlon, 8 a.m., at Kapalua.

MONDAY

BASKETBALL

PacWest men: Point Loma at Hawaii Hilo, 7:30 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. PacWest women: Point Loma at Hawaii Hilo, 5 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

VOLLEYBALL

HHSAA girls division I state championships: First-Round—Waianae at Hilo, 3:30 p.m.; Mililani at Kamehameha-Maui, 4:30 p.m.; Kapolei at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Kaiser at Moanalua, 7 p.m.

BOWLING

JARED KAUFMANN MEMORIAL CHALLENGE

Varsity Girls

Semifinals

Island Pacific 523, Punahou 503

Kamehameha 572, Sacred Hearts 545

Finals

Kamehameha 572, Island Pacific 538

Varsity Boys

Semifinals

Hawaii Baptist 640, Saint Louis 637

Iolani 629, Mid Pacific 562

Finals

Hawaii Baptist 606, Iolani 574

Girls Singles medal winners

Kristin Chun, IPA…………………………………540

Carianne Takeuchi, IOL……………………… 503

Rebecca Iha, IOL…………………………………479

Madelin Agustin, MRYK………………………475

Taylor Akau, KS……………………………………448

Harley Cerebano, PUN ………………………446

Corin Matsuzaki, PUN……………………….. 439

Kristine Agbayani, IPA………………………….437

Kyra Park, PUN…………………………………… 434

Siena Usui, MPI……………………………………421

Boys Singles medal winners

Andrew Cashman, STL……………………… 593

La’akea Kaalouahi, KS…………………………567

Connor Miyake, IOL…………………………….557

Kaden Hiraoka, PUN………………………….. 554

Xavier Newbrey, STL…………………………..548

Brandon Nakaoka, STL………………………548

Noah Akiona, KS…………………………………548

Michael Hong, HAN…………………………… 542

Dylan Yoshikawa, IOL………………………….524

Aidan Davis, STL………………………………… 503