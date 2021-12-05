Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 11:09 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY BASKETBALL College women: Loyola Marymount at Hawaii, 5 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. TRIATHLON Xterra World Championship: off-road triathlon, 8 a.m., at Kapalua. MONDAY BASKETBALL PacWest men: Point Loma at Hawaii Hilo, 7:30 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. PacWest women: Point Loma at Hawaii Hilo, 5 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. VOLLEYBALL HHSAA girls division I state championships: First-Round—Waianae at Hilo, 3:30 p.m.; Mililani at Kamehameha-Maui, 4:30 p.m.; Kapolei at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Kaiser at Moanalua, 7 p.m. BOWLING JARED KAUFMANN MEMORIAL CHALLENGE Varsity Girls Semifinals Island Pacific 523, Punahou 503 Kamehameha 572, Sacred Hearts 545 Finals Kamehameha 572, Island Pacific 538 Varsity Boys Semifinals Hawaii Baptist 640, Saint Louis 637 Iolani 629, Mid Pacific 562 Finals Hawaii Baptist 606, Iolani 574 Girls Singles medal winners Kristin Chun, IPA…………………………………540 Carianne Takeuchi, IOL……………………… 503 Rebecca Iha, IOL…………………………………479 Madelin Agustin, MRYK………………………475 Taylor Akau, KS……………………………………448 Harley Cerebano, PUN ………………………446 Corin Matsuzaki, PUN……………………….. 439 Kristine Agbayani, IPA………………………….437 Kyra Park, PUN…………………………………… 434 Siena Usui, MPI……………………………………421 Boys Singles medal winners Andrew Cashman, STL……………………… 593 La’akea Kaalouahi, KS…………………………567 Connor Miyake, IOL…………………………….557 Kaden Hiraoka, PUN………………………….. 554 Xavier Newbrey, STL…………………………..548 Brandon Nakaoka, STL………………………548 Noah Akiona, KS…………………………………548 Michael Hong, HAN…………………………… 542 Dylan Yoshikawa, IOL………………………….524 Aidan Davis, STL………………………………… 503 Previous Story Washington sweeps Hawaii in NCAA Tournament second round