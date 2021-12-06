Hawaii News Hart nailers can involuntarily discharge By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hart Consumer Products is recalling about 15,700 18-gauge, 2-inch Brad Nailers because the contact sensor on the nailer can malfunction and involuntarily discharge a nail, posing a risk of serious injury to the user or bystanders. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hart Consumer Products is recalling about 15,700 18-gauge, 2-inch Brad Nailers because the contact sensor on the nailer can malfunction and involuntarily discharge a nail, posing a risk of serious injury to the user or bystanders. Brad Nailers recalled have the model numbers HPNR01, HPNR01B, HPNR01B-SK or HPNR01BNCA. The white, blue and black hand-held tool has the name “HART” on the side of the nailer in white type on a black background and has “18ga BRAD NAILER” on the side of the nail tray/magazine in white type on a blue background. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled nailer and return it to any Walmart store for a full refund. Consumers also may return items for free by mail via a scheduled pickup from your home. To schedule a free pickup, consumers should call 800-776-5191. The nailers were sold at Walmart nationwide and online atwalmart.com from April through September for between $130 and $160. For more information, call Hart Consumer Products at 800-776-5191 from 3 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, or online at harttools.com/support/safety or harttools.com. Previous Story Hawaii Real Estate Sales: October 25 – October 29, 2021