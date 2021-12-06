Hart nailers can involuntarily discharge

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hart Consumer Products is recalling about 15,700 18-gauge, 2-inch Brad Nailers because the contact sensor on the nailer can malfunction and involuntarily discharge a nail, posing a risk of serious injury to the user or bystanders.

Brad Nailers recalled have the model numbers HPNR01, HPNR01B, HPNR01B-SK or HPNR01BNCA. The white, blue and black hand-held tool has the name “HART” on the side of the nailer in white type on a black background and has “18ga BRAD NAILER” on the side of the nail tray/magazine in white type on a blue background.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled nailer and return it to any Walmart store for a full refund. Consumers also may return items for free by mail via a scheduled pickup from your home. To schedule a free pickup, consumers should call 800-776-5191.

The nailers were sold at Walmart nationwide and online atwalmart.com from April through September for between $130 and $160.

For more information, call Hart Consumer Products at 800-776-5191 from 3 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, or online at harttools.com/support/safety or harttools.com.