Hawaii News

Hart nailers can involuntarily discharge

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hart Consumer Products is recalling about 15,700 18-gauge, 2-inch Brad Nailers because the contact sensor on the nailer can malfunction and involuntarily discharge a nail, posing a risk of serious injury to the user or bystanders. Read more

