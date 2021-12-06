Rain, wind, high surf expected to linger

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

On the heels of stormy skies Sunday, which prompted Hawaii County to declare a state of emergency and Maui County to issue a warning to expect “excessive rain,” high surf and high winds on Haleakala, Hawaii is bracing for more inclement weather today.

All public schools in Maui County will be closed today due to severe weather, Department of Education officials announced.

Kahului Airport had a nearly two-hour power outage Sunday night. And on Molokai, law enforcement reported that flooding, mud and debris made portions of Kamehameha V Highway impassable.

A blizzard warning was in effect on Hawaii island summits and a high-wind warning was in effect for the summit of Haleakala on Maui after the National Park Service reported winds near 90 mph.

The National Weather Serv­ice said a slow-moving “kona low” condition west-northwest of Kauai threatened to produce “heavy rainfall, capable of producing catastrophic flooding” on Maui and Hawaii island throughout today and through Tuesday on Oahu, possibly extending to Wednesday for Kauai.

“Widespread 10 to 15 inches of rain is expected with isolated areas of 20 to 25 inches,” the National Weather Service said. “Rain events of this size can cause catastrophic flooding and affect areas that do not usually flood (such as leeward areas).

“Some potential impacts could be dangerous driving conditions due to very little visibility. Many roads could become impassable due to severe runoff. Numerous land slides are also expected in areas with steep terrain. Debris in streams and gulches may clog bridges and culverts resulting in dangerous flooding. Urban areas, especially on Oahu, could have severe flooding.”

Honolulu officials opened four emergency shelters at: Kalakaua District Park, 720 McNeil St., Honolulu; Makaha Community Park, 84-730 Manuku St., Waianae; Sunset Beach Recreation Center, 59-540 Kamehameha Highway, Haleiwa; and Kailua District Park, 21 S. Kai­nalu Drive, Kailua.

People are asked to bring their own food, water, bedding, toiletries and supplies. Additional shelter locations could be opened depending on the severity of the storm, city officials said. Pets are allowed and must be kept in a crate. The animal’s owner is responsible for any food and supplies the pet may need.

Honolulu city lifeguards made over 70 rescues and more than 3,500 preventive actions Sunday on the North Shore, Windward side and Leeward Coast.

Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth on Sunday declared a state of emergency “due to the threat of imminent disaster on Hawai‘i Island by way of potentially heavy rainfall, lightning, high winds associated with thunderstorms, and catastrophic flooding.”

“By declaring an emergency, we can maximize response and guarantee that the necessary resources will be made available to our community, as they need them,” Roth said in a statement. “That said, we would like to encourage all of our residents to remain indoors and stay off the roadways as much as possible. There are many reports of fallen trees, downed power lines, and other hazards that remain a risk, and we ask that everyone proceed with caution to keep each other safe.”

Big Island Civil Defense reported “widespread strong wind gusts” led to power outages from Volcano to Lower Puna and that Wood Valley Road in Pahala was closed because of water inundation.

Maui County remained under a flash flood watch and officials warned of “excessive rain” to continue today.

High wind, excessive rain and high surf were expected to be worse on west-facing shores of Maui County.

“As this unstable system continues to deliver large amounts of rain to Maui County, please prepare your household before flooding begins,” Mayor Michael Victorino said in a statement. “If you are in a flood prone area, take all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of you and your family.”

“The Emergency Operations Center has been activated with partners from the Maui Police Department, Maui Fire Department, American Red Cross and the Department of Housing and Human Concerns, among others,” Herman Andaya, administrator of the Maui Emergency Management Agency, said in a statement. “We are planning for potential needs that may arise from this ‘kona low.’”