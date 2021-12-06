comscore Rain, wind, high surf expected to linger | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rain, wind, high surf expected to linger

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:37 p.m.

On the heels of stormy skies Sunday, which prompted Hawaii County to declare a state of emergency and Maui County to issue a warning to expect “excessive rain,” high surf and high winds on Haleakala, Hawaii is bracing for more inclement weather today. Read more

