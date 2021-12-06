comscore Hawaii records 1 death, 148 new COVID cases | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii records 1 death, 148 new COVID cases

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:40 p.m.

Hawaii Department of Health officials on Sunday reported one new coronavirus-related death and 148 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 1,033 deaths and 88,295 cases. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: October 25 – October 29, 2021

Scroll Up