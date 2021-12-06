Hawaii records 1 death, 148 new COVID cases

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Department of Health officials on Sunday reported one new coronavirus-related death and 148 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 1,033 deaths and 88,295 cases.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 767 deaths on Oahu, 140 on Hawaii island, 101 on Maui, 13 on Kauai, one on Molokai and 11 Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

Sunday’s new confirmed and probable infection count includes 80 new cases on Oahu, 18 on Hawaii island, 18 on Maui, 11 on Kauai and 21 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

Health officials also said of the state’s total infection count, 1,242 cases were considered to be active. Oahu has 650 active cases, the Big Island has 165, Kauai has 199 and Maui has 228.

On Thursday, Hawaii reported its first case of the omicron variant. And on Friday, officials said three more COVID-19 specimens would undergo genome sequencing to determine whether they were also omicron variant cases.

The state’s seven-day average positivity rate is 1.4%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data Dashboards.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 80 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 1.2%, state health officials said.

Health officials say that 71.6% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 5,076 have required hospitalization, with 13 new hospitalizations reported Sunday.

Thirty hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 5,046 hospitalizations within the state, 3,891 have been on Oahu, 611 on Maui, 435 on the Big Island, 94 on Kauai, 10 on Molokai and five on Lanai.

According to the latest dashboard information, a total of 37 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday, with seven in intensive care units and four on ventilators.