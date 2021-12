Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii players on active 53-man rosters; does not include those on 16-player practice squads. Read more

Hawaii players on active 53-man rosters; does not include those on 16-player practice squads

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Marcus Kemp, Chiefs wide receiver: Did not have a catch but was targeted once against the Broncos. He also made a special teams tackle.

>> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter: Punted three times against the Texans, with a net average of 40.0 yards a punt. He placed all three punts inside the 20. Sanchez also handled kickoffs and was the holder on place-kicks.

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Plays today against the Bills.

FARRINGTON

>> Breiden Fehoko, Chargers nose tackle: Had one solo tackle and one assist against the Bengals.

KAHUKU

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Missed his third consecutive game with a quad injury.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Texans linebacker: Was the highlight in a 31-0 loss to the Colts. He made 10 solo tackles, nine assisted tackles, one sack for a loss of 7 yards, three tackles for loss, a quarterback hit and a special teams assisted tackle.

LEILEHUA

>> Netane Muti, Broncos guard: Was on the active game-day roster against the Chiefs.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Started against the Texans, although he was listed as questionable with a hyperextended knee and football ailment. He had two solo tackles and two quarterback hurries.

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans placekicker: Just kicked off once with the team suffering a shutout.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nate Herbig, Eagles guard: Started at right guard vs. the Jets.

>> Marcus Mariota, Raiders quarterback: Did not record any statistics against Washington.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Completed 30 of 41 passes for 244 yards and the two TDs against the Giants. He had a passer rating of 104.1. Tagovailoa also rushed twice for 1 yard. “I think Tua does a good job of reading it and he’s also a very accurate passer,” Giants cornerback James Bradberry. “He has a quick release, too. That’s what makes it tough to defend it.”