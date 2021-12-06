Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 8:54 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today BASKETBALL PacWest men: Point Loma at Hawaii Hilo, 7:30 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. PacWest women: Point Loma at Hawaii Hilo, 5 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. VOLLEYBALL HHSAA girls division I state championships: First-Round—Waianae at Hilo, 3:30 p.m.; Mililani at Kamehameha-Maui, 4:30 p.m.; Kapolei at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Kaiser at Moanalua, 7 p.m. TUESDAY AIR RIFLERY HHSAA boys state championships: 8:30 a.m., at Neal S. Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. HHSAA girls state championships: to follow 8:30 a.m. boys start, at Neal S. Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. BASKETBALL College women: Exhibition—Loyola Marymount at Hawaii Pacific, 4:30 p.m., at The Shark Tank. Soccer MLS playoffs Eastern Conference Final Sunday; At Chester, Pa. New York City FC 2, Philadelphia 1 Previous Story Television and radio - Dec. 6, 2021