comscore Wahine basketball team holds board meeting to rally past LMU | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Wahine basketball team holds board meeting to rally past LMU

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:54 p.m.

At halftime, the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team was way behind on the boards, and that translated to trailing on the scoreboard. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii’s Tua Tagovailoa helps keep streak alive as Miami beats New York

Scroll Up