Wahine volleyball team’s loss to Washington in NCAA Tournament does ‘not sum up’ the season

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • ANTHONY BOLANTE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii coach Robyn Ah Mow tried to rally her team in between the first and second sets during Saturday’s match against Washington in Seattle.

    Hawaii coach Robyn Ah Mow tried to rally her team in between the first and second sets during Saturday’s match against Washington in Seattle.

The destination does not always define the journey. So although Saturday’s 71-minute loss to Washington in Alaska Airlines Arena punctuated the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team’s 30-match season, the Rainbow Wahine returned to Honolulu on Sunday with an appreciation of the path they traversed over the last year. Read more

