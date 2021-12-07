A colorful cabbage salad

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This bright and refreshing salad is a good alternative to the indulgent, calorie-rich foods of the season. If you’re headed to a potluck, this salad is a great idea, as it travels well, is beautiful to behold and lightens up any feast.

The dressing contains no oil, making it fat-free.

You can vary the ingredients; the key is to include fresh items with a touch of red to give the dish its burst of color.

Pink and Purple Slaw

Ingredients:

• 1 small head red cabbage

• 1 small head green cabbage

• 16 red radishes, washed well

• 5 watermelon radishes

• 1 small daikon, peeled

• 6 carrots, peeled

Ingredients for filling:

• 1 cup lemon juice

• 8 teaspoons balsamic vinegar

• 4 teaspoons honey

• 1 teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon cracked black pepper

Directions:

Shred all vegetables (a mandolin is handy for this task if you have one). Toss veggies in a large bowl.

To make dressing: Whisk together lemon juice, vinegar and honey, then season with salt and pepper. Taste and adjust seasonings as needed. Add dressing a little at a time to vegetables; toss and taste. You may not need all the dressing.

If you’re not serving this salad right away, dress the salad lightly and reserve the remaining dressing. Taste the salad and add more dressing as needed just before serving. The cabbage will give up water as it sits, which can alter the taste.

Variations: To bulk up the salad, add such items as roasted breadfruit chunks, chopped avocado, grape tomatoes or sliced cucumbers.

Serves 12.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (based on full use of the dressing): 70 calories, 0 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 250 mg sodium, 16 g carbohydrate, 4 g fiber, 9 g sugar, 2 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.