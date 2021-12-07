Gotta guava this holiday season

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

To herald the holiday season, Jamba Hawaii launched its limited-time Gotta Guava smoothie and Loaded Hawaiian açaí bowl. These two items are only available at Hawaii stores and will be featured through Dec. 31.

Guava is often prevalent in cakes, dessert bars, jams, glazes and more, but you can now enjoy it in smoothie form. Besides being delicious, guava is a highly nutritious fruit, offering an abundance of antioxidants, fiber and vitamin C, making it an ideal choice for customers looking for an immunity boost.

In addition to these holiday specials, Jamba Hawaii is offering a holiday gift card promotion. Buy one $25 gift card and earn a $5 reward card. This offer is available now through Dec. 31. For more information, visit jambahawaii.com.

Something sweet

Treat friends and family to something sweet with GODIVA’s delectable holiday treats. GODIVA’s domes, masterpieces, goldmark gift boxes and 12 days of GODIVA advent calendar are all under $10 and available at retailers nationwide.

When you purchase one of these seasonal items, you’ll have the opportunity to win something special for yourself. Visit godivagiveaway.com, upload your receipt, select where you purchased the goodies and find out if you’re a winner.

Popular flavors include white sugar cookie, raspberry velvet, dark chocolate eclipse and more.

Learn more at godiva.com.

A ho-ho-holiday food drive

This holiday season, food delivery service Bite Squad is partnering with local restaurants to launch a Honolulu food drive to help families in need. Bite Squad will collect nonperishable food donations at select Oahu restaurant locations to support area food banks.

Bite Squad partnered with the following eateries for the holiday food drive:

• Pancakes & Waffles (1284 Kalani St. D100, Honolulu)

• Freestyle Café (94-780 Meheula Pkwy., Mililani)

• Thai Lao Restaurant (Kapolei, Pearl City and Kapiolani locations).

Items can be dropped off in the donation bins at each participating business through the week of Christmas, and Bite Squad will deliver the collected items to the Angel Network Charities. The most-needed items include grains (high-fiber cereal, pasta and rice), canned fruits and vegetables, bottled water and proteins (canned beans and soup).

Visit bitesquad.com to learn more.

A North Shore christmas festival

Waialua’s first North Shore Christmas Festival takes place now through Dec. 23 at North Shore Stables (67-221 Waialua Beach Road). Attendees can enjoy reindeer pony rides, carnival games, craft fair, a petting zoo and local food vendors. The festival will also include Christmas music and a Christmas tree and wreath-decorating contest.

The festival is 4-8 p.m. on weekdays and 1-9 p.m. on weekends. Children age 12 and under are admitted free, teenagers ages 13-17 are $5 and adult admission is $10. Visit northshorestables.com to learn more.