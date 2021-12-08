Local Japanese comfort food

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

You’ve probably had many variations of Spam musubi, but have you had a rice ball wrapped in pork belly?

The pork belly-wrapped musubi ($3.75) is one of the most popular items at Evisuya, one of the newest food trucks at Pearlridge Center. Evisuya officially opened in September by owner Rie Chun, and the truck would make appearances at Mililani, Ewa Beach and Kakaako before its permanent location at Pearlridge two months ago. The food truck is named after one of the seven Japanese household gods, says sales manager Aki Kashi.

“It’s named after the god of business and commerce,” he adds. “A lot of people ask us why it’s ‘Evisuya’ and not ‘Ebisuya.’ There are a lot of other Ebisuyas, and we wanted to differentiate ourselves.”

Locals are sure to love the sweet chile mochiko chicken plate ($13.50).

“We pour a sweet chile sauce on top so it’s salty and sweet with a little bit of tang,” Kashi says.

The jumbo tonkatsu plate ($16) is also a fan favorite. Customers can get a combo plate ($16.50) with both mochiko chicken and tonkatsu.

The food truck’s signature dish is its Evisunabe ($7-$13.50). You can get the nabe with rice ($8.75 mini, $11.75 regular) or with noodles ($13.50), according to Kashi.

“Our nabe broth is a shoyu-sugar mix,” Kashi says. “The sauce takes more than 10 hours to make. We serve it with rice, or thick or thin noodles from Sun Noodles.”

Finally, yogurt cheesecake sticks ($1.75) are made with Greek yogurt, so you don’t have to feel guilty about getting dessert.

Evisuya

Pearlridge Center

(former Sears parking lot)

98-1005 Moanalua Road, Aiea

Instagram: @evisuyahawaii

hours: 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, closed Wednesdays

How to pay: Cash, credit card

How to order: In person