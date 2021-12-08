comscore Local Japanese comfort food | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Keep on Truckin'

Local Japanese comfort food

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 4:53 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    The best of both worlds Combo plate ($16.50) with mochiko chicken and tonkatsu

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Evisunabe ($7-$13.50)

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    pork belly musubi ($3.75)

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    yogurt cheesecake ($1.75)

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Jumbo tonkatsu plate ($16)

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Evisuya owner Rie Chun and sales manager Aki Kashi

You’ve probably had many variations of Spam musubi, but have you had a rice ball wrapped in pork belly? Read more

Previous Story
A hot soup for cold weather

Scroll Up