Every holiday season, I always look forward to eating soft, chewy gingerbread cookies (not ginger snaps or gingerbread; cookies only). If you’re looking to get your fix, check out the following options.

More to crave

Online business Craving Sugar 808 is offering soft, chewy gingerbread cookies ($4) for the first time this year. These cookies will be available on a limited basis, since the dough requires cooking and additional prep time.

This biz focuses primarily on custom-decorated cookies offered in a wide variety of flavors. Order online (cravingsugar808.com) and follow the business on Instagram (@cravingsugar808).

Setting the stage

Gingerbread cookies ($5) at Stage Café (1250 Kapiolani Blvd.) — located within the Honolulu Design Center — are a seasonal treat made by pastry chef Cainan Sabey.

“Recipe-wise, they are quite old fashioned,” he says. “I think the only difference is that I use big cookie cutters and I decorate them with chocolate instead of royal icing.”

See if these “gingerbread people” are available by following the biz on Instagram (@stage_cafe_honolulu).

This takes the cake

There are numerous ways to get your gingerbread fix at A Cake Life (2320 S. King St.). Mini cookie kits ($16) include both gingerbread men and sugar Christmas tree cookies with icing bags and sprinkles; full-sized gingerbread kits ($42) have 12 gingerbread cookies, four icing colors and sprinkles; and gingerbread house kits ($44) include cookie panels to build your house, icing bags, mini gingerbread cookies and assorted candy decorations. You can also get individually wrapped and decorated Christmas gingerbread cookies ($5-$5.75) in gingerbread man, snowflake, Christmas tree and melting star shapes.

Order online (acakelife.com) or call 808-542-0131 with questions.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).