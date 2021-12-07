Kokua Line: How do I redeem paper savings bonds?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Q uestion : Regarding the Auwe about difficulty redeeming U.S. savings bonds, I could relate. How can I redeem Series EE bonds if my bank won’t do it? These are paper U.S. savings bonds, dating back many years. Read more

Question: Regarding the Auwe about difficulty redeeming U.S. savings bonds, I could relate. How can I redeem Series EE bonds if my bank won’t do it? These are paper U.S. savings bonds, dating back many years.

Answer: By mail through Treasury Retail Securities Services in Minneapolis. Here are the processes for cashing paper Series EE or Series I U.S. savings bonds, which vary according to the value of the bonds, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Bureau of the Fiscal Service, as described on treasurydirect.gov:

>> “If the total amount of your bonds is under $1,000, there’s no need to get your signature certified. Download FS Form 1522, complete and sign it. Mail us the form along with your unsigned bonds and a copy of a valid form of identification such as driver’s license, passport and state or military ID.”

>> “For bond totals over $1,000, download FS Form 1522 and get your signature certified as instructed on the form. Send us your unsigned bonds along with the completed form.”

Download the form on the website. The redemption mailing address is on the form. Obtain the form only from an official government website, to avoid impersonation scams. For more information, click on “cash paper savings bond” on the website, under the section for individuals.

Other readers who’ve used this method said it may take four to six weeks to receive your money.

Q: Did you find any local banks that still redeem U.S. savings bonds?

A: Kokua Line contacted nine banks in Hawaii and heard back from seven. Of those, only two said they redeem U.S. savings bonds, and only for their clients, not for the general public. They are Bank of Hawaii and the Bank of the Orient.

“Bank of Hawaii currently redeems U.S. Savings bonds for bank customers only. Because the process can be a lengthy one, we suggest customers make an appointment through boh.com (boh.com/appointment) to find available timeslots at branches. Customers can find U.S. Savings Bond Redemption by clicking on “Account Serv­ices” (near the top of the page under “More appointment types.”) As an alternative, individuals may redeem U.S. savings bonds online through TreasuryDirect.gov, similar to purchasing bonds online,” spokeswoman Melissa Torres-­Laing said in an email.

A spokeswoman for Bank of the Orient said its account-holders can bring U.S. savings bonds to the Honolulu branch for redemption, along with appropriate ID.

American Savings Bank, Central Pacific Bank, First Hawaiian Bank, HomeStreet Bank and Territorial Savings Bank all said they don’t redeem U.S. savings bonds. We didn’t hear back from Hawaii National Bank or Ohana Pacific Bank.

First Hawaiian Bank discontinued this service in September, and like the other four banks mentioned, refers customers to the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Bureau of the Fiscal Service. As stated in the first answer, redemption instructions and forms can be found on the bureau’s website, at treasurydirect.gov. There’s an informational phone line too, at 844-284-2676; the bureau warns of longer than normal wait times for information by phone. Email is another option for question, to Treasury.Direct@fiscal. treasury.gov.

Q: My purse was stolen so I lost all my credit cards, ID, etc. I canceled the credit cards, but what about my driver’s license?

A: “If you are not planning to drive during the time it takes to process the duplicate driver license, which is about 3 to 5 business days before you would receive a temporary driver license and 6 to 8 weeks to receive the permanent plastic license, you may want to apply for an exact replacement online,” according to Honolulu County’s Department of Customer Services. You can do so at www1. honolulu.gov/duplicates/.

Or you can make an appointment (via AlohaQ.org) to get a duplicate at any Oahu driver license center or certain satellite city halls (Downtown, Hawaii Kai, Pearlridge or Windward City). The temporary license would be issued at your appointment.

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.