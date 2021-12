Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A flea market fundraiser to benefit the Higashi Hongwanji Mission of Hawaii will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Higashi Hongwanji Be­tsuin temple grounds.

The mission is at 1685 Alaneo St. at the corner of Alaneo and Kuakini streets. There will be free parking at Lanakila Elementary School across the street.

The flea market will be a miniature duplicate of the extensive Nomi No Ichiba on the grounds of the Kitano Tenmangu in Kyoto, Japan.

The local Higashi Hongwanji will include items such as kabuki shishi (lion) dancer dolls with a huge headdress of white or red mane; lap blankets for seniors living in care homes or attending day care; paper art demonstration; “Ikigai” children’s book signing by author Chiemi Souen; and a products sale that includes books, men’s and women’s clothing, accessories including jewelry and scarves, kimono and obi, children’s toys and clothing, kitchenware, housewares, golf equipment, holiday and craft items, exotic plants, and fresh produce.

Attendees need to show proof of vaccination, wear a mask and use social distancing during shopping.