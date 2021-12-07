Severe rain, wind cause problems across Hawaiian Islands
By Timothy Hurley and Ashley Mizuo thurley@staradvertiser.com
amizuo@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:01 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
As heavy rain and wind battered Oahu Monday, Honolulu city officials were urging residents to limit nonessential activities through this morning to avoid flooded areas. Above, drivers manuevered through a flooded area of Sand Island Access Road.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A pedestrian crossed flooded Dillingham Boulevard.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The powerful kona low weather system caused flooding, power outages and property damage across the islands on Monday, with Oahu experiencing the brunt of the slow-moving storm. Above, the shoreline of Waikiki was barely visible during a downpour.