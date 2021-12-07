comscore Severe rain, wind cause problems across Hawaiian Islands | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Severe rain, wind cause problems across Hawaiian Islands

  • By Timothy Hurley and Ashley Mizuo thurley@staradvertiser.com amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:01 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM As heavy rain and wind battered Oahu Monday, Honolulu city officials were urging residents to limit nonessential activities through this morning to avoid flooded areas. Above, drivers manuevered through a flooded area of Sand Island Access Road.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A pedestrian crossed flooded Dillingham Boulevard.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The powerful kona low weather system caused flooding, power outages and property damage across the islands on Monday, with Oahu experiencing the brunt of the slow-moving storm. Above, the shoreline of Waikiki was barely visible during a downpour.

Monday’s powerful kona low weather system knocked out power to hundreds of downtown Honolulu and Chinatown businesses, government buildings and residents at night, and Hawaiian Electric was warning customers to plan for an extended outage. Read more

