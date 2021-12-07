comscore State orders shutdown of Navy’s Red Hill fuel facility | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
State orders shutdown of Navy’s Red Hill fuel facility

  • By Sophie Cocke and Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:56 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday, left, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro and Rear Adm. Blake Converse at Monday’s news conference at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday, left, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro and Rear Adm. Blake Converse at Monday’s news conference at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The Hawaii Department of Health on Monday ordered the U.S. Navy to suspend operations at its Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, clean up contaminated drinking water at its Red Hill shaft, come up with a plan to drain the fuel from its 20 massive underground tanks and figure out what needs to be done to safely operate the facility. Read more

