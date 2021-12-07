comscore The median price of a single-family home on Oahu jumps to $1,050,000 from $872,500 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

The median price of a single-family home on Oahu jumps to $1,050,000 from $872,500

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:07 a.m.

Read more

Previous Story
New Waikiki restaurants rise amid COVID pandemic

Scroll Up