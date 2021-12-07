comscore Vulcans women basketball team pulls off upset win | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Vulcans women basketball team pulls off upset win

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:32 p.m.

The Hawaii Hilo women’s basketball team picked up an impressive win on Monday at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium, a 78-66 upset win over Point Loma in a wire-to-wire victory. Read more

Previous Story
Wahine volleyball team’s loss to Washington in NCAA Tournament does ‘not sum up’ the season

Scroll Up