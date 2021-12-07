Vulcans women basketball team pulls off upset win

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii Hilo women’s basketball team picked up an impressive win on Monday at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium, a 78-66 upset win over Point Loma in a wire-to-wire victory. Read more

Six positions separated the two teams in the PacWest Conference Preseason Poll. The Vulcans (3-2, 1-1 PWC) were projected to finish ninth, while the Sea Lions (6-3, 2-1 PWC) were projected to be the third-place finisher.

Hilo was led by Mandi Kawaha, who racked up a career-best 27 points after 9-for-15 in the field, including a perfect four of four on 3-point baskets. Not far behind Kawaha was Sara Shimizu, who also picked up a career-high 21 points on 7-for-12 shooting.

After a 5-0 start for UHH, the game evened out to a 17-13 Hilo lead at the end of the first quarter. From there, it was all Vulcans. UHH later pushed the lead out to 30-19 on a pair of triples, before rebound leader Nikki Miller’s jumper eventually gave the Vulcans a 42-27 lead at the halftime break.

Point Loma chipped away at the lead in the second half, coming within single-digits at 48-36, but again watched the Vulcans pull away to their eventual 78-66 win.

UH Hilo will face Hawaii Pacific on Dec. 12 at the Vulcan Gym. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m.