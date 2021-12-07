Hawaii Beat | Sports Vulcans women basketball team pulls off upset win By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:32 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Hawaii Hilo women’s basketball team picked up an impressive win on Monday at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium, a 78-66 upset win over Point Loma in a wire-to-wire victory. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Hawaii Hilo women’s basketball team picked up an impressive win on Monday at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium, a 78-66 upset win over Point Loma in a wire-to-wire victory. Six positions separated the two teams in the PacWest Conference Preseason Poll. The Vulcans (3-2, 1-1 PWC) were projected to finish ninth, while the Sea Lions (6-3, 2-1 PWC) were projected to be the third-place finisher. Hilo was led by Mandi Kawaha, who racked up a career-best 27 points after 9-for-15 in the field, including a perfect four of four on 3-point baskets. Not far behind Kawaha was Sara Shimizu, who also picked up a career-high 21 points on 7-for-12 shooting. After a 5-0 start for UHH, the game evened out to a 17-13 Hilo lead at the end of the first quarter. From there, it was all Vulcans. UHH later pushed the lead out to 30-19 on a pair of triples, before rebound leader Nikki Miller’s jumper eventually gave the Vulcans a 42-27 lead at the halftime break. Point Loma chipped away at the lead in the second half, coming within single-digits at 48-36, but again watched the Vulcans pull away to their eventual 78-66 win. UH Hilo will face Hawaii Pacific on Dec. 12 at the Vulcan Gym. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. Previous Story Wahine volleyball team’s loss to Washington in NCAA Tournament does ‘not sum up’ the season