comscore Kahuku remains king of the road in football poll | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Kahuku remains king of the road in football poll

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:40 p.m.

Kahuku collected 10 first-place votes to remain atop the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 on Monday. Read more

Previous Story
Wahine volleyball team’s loss to Washington in NCAA Tournament does ‘not sum up’ the season

Scroll Up