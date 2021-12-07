Kahuku remains king of the road in football poll

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kahuku collected 10 first-place votes to remain atop the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 on Monday. Read more

Kahuku collected 10 first-place votes to remain atop the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 on Monday.

Saint Louis received the remaining two first-place votes from a panel of coaches and media.

Kahuku is 7-0 after a 33-7 playoff win over Waianae and has been at the top of the poll for six weeks in a row. Every game has been away due to renovations to Carleton Weimer Field on the Kahuku campus.

The rankings remain status quo with no changes. Konawaena, which arrived at No. 10 last week, came the closest to losing its spot, but survived a threat from Hilo with a 13-12 win in the BIIF D-I title game.

Kahuku will meet No. 3 Mililani for the OIA Open Division title on Friday. No. 5 Campbell and No. 9 Waianae will battle on Saturday for third place with a state-tournament berth on the line.

Star-Advertiser Football Top 10

Voted on by coaches and media statewide. First-place votes in parenthesis

1. Kahuku (10) (7-0, 7-0 OIA Open) 118 1

2. Saint Louis (2) (5-3, 2-2 ILH Open) 110 2

3. Mililani (5-1, 5-1 OIA Open) 93 3

4. Kamehameha (3-3, 3-1 ILH Open) 79 4

5. Campbell (4-3, 4-3 OIA Open) 63 5

6. ‘Iolani (9-0, 5-0 ILH D-I/D-II) 55 6

7. Punahou (1-4, 1-4 ILH Open) 53 7

8. Lahainaluna (6-0, 6-0 MIL) 34 8

9. Waianae (3-4, 3-4 OIA Open) 26 9

10. Konawaena (6-0, 6-0 BIIF) 14 10

Also receiving votes: Moanalua 7, Kapaa 4, Kaiser 1, Kapolei 1, Maui 1, Roosevelt 1.