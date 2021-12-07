Punahou unanimous No. 1; Kahuku soars to No. 3 in volleyball poll

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Seven teams were sifted and reshuffled in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10 on Monday, but the all-clear for Punahou remains.

The Buffanblu (10-2) remained a unanimous No. 1, garnering all 10 first-place votes from a panel of coaches and media. Punahou has not played since Nov. 20, when it defeated Kamehameha in four sets to capture the ILH Division I championship.

Punahou plays the Kamehameha-Maui/Mililani winner on Thursday in the quarterfinal round of the New City Nissan/HHSAA Girls Volleyball State Championships.

Kamehameha remains at No. 2. The Warriors hosted Kapolei on Monday in the opening round of the state championships. Kamehameha (8-5) has also been dormant since Nov. 20.

Kapolei was unbeaten and ranked No. 5 going into action last week, but lost to Kahuku and then Mililani. The Hurricanes dropped out of the Top 10.

Kahuku made the biggest advance in the poll, rising from sixth to No. 3 by toppling previous unbeatens Kapolei and Moanalua to earn the OIA D-I championship. Kahuku has an opening-round bye in the state championships and will meet the Hilo-Waianae winner on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

Mililani returned to the poll at No. 10, its first appearance since Nov. 8. The Trojans lost to Moanalua in five sets, then defeated rival Kapolei in the OIA third-place match. The Trojans’ state-tournament opening-round match at Kamehameha-Maui was rescheduled to Wednesday. Campuses in Maui County were closed all day on Monday due to severe weather.

University bumped two notches higher to No. 6 despite having a bye week. The Junior ’Bows last played on Nov. 22, edging Le Jardin for the ILH D-II crown. ULS will play the Molokai-Radford winner on Thursday in the D-II state championships.

Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top Ten

Dec. 6, 2021

Rank School (first-place votes) points last week’s ranking

1. Punahou (10) (10-2, 7-2 ILH) 100 1

2. Kamehameha (8-5, 6-3 ILH) 90 2

3. Kahuku (12-1, 9-1 OIA East) 73 6

4. ‘Iolani (6-6, 5-4 ILH) 66 3

5. Moanalua (12-1, 10-0 OIA East) 58 5

6. University (10-4, 5-3 ILH D-II) 44 8

7. Baldwin (13-0, 10-0 MIL) 38 7

8. Le Jardin (9-4, 6-2 ILH D-II) 28 8

9. Kamehameha-Hawaii (7-0, 5-0 BIIF) 16 10

10. Mililani (11-2, 9-1 OIA West) 13 NR

Also receiving votes: Kapolei 10, Maryknoll 7, Damien 3, Seabury Hall 3, Molokai 1.