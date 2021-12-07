Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 10:07 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today AIR RIFLERY HHSAA boys state championships: 8:30 a.m., at Neal S. Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. HHSAA girls state championships: to follow 8:30 a.m. boys start, at Neal S. Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. BASKETBALL College women: Exhibition—Loyola Marymount at Hawaii Pacific, 4:30 p.m., at The Shark Tank. WEDNESDAY BASKETBALL College Men: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. VOLLEYBALL HHSAA girls Division I state championships: First-Round—Mililani at Kamehameha-Maui, 3:30 p.m. HHSAA girls Division II state championships: First-round—First-round, At Kaimuki High—Radford vs. Molokai, 5 p.m.; Damien vs. Leilehua, 7 p.m.; At Waipahu High—Maryknoll vs. Konawaena, 5 p.m.; Kalaheo vs. Le Jardin, 7 p.m. VOLLEYBALL HHSAA Girls volleyball state championships Division I Round 1 Moanalua def. Kaiser 25-14, 25-11, 25-18 KS-Kapalama def. Kapolei 25-20, 25-17, 22-25, 25-17 Hilo def. Waianae 15-25, 20-25, 25-18, 25-16, 15-11 Mililani at KS-Maui postponed to Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. Previous Story Kahuku remains king of the road in football poll Next Story Television and radio - Dec. 7, 2021