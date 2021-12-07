Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

AIR RIFLERY

HHSAA boys state championships: 8:30 a.m., at Neal S. Blaisdell Exhibition Hall.

HHSAA girls state championships: to follow 8:30 a.m. boys start, at Neal S. Blaisdell Exhibition Hall.

BASKETBALL

College women: Exhibition—Loyola Marymount at Hawaii Pacific, 4:30 p.m., at The Shark Tank.

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

VOLLEYBALL

HHSAA girls Division I state championships: First-Round—Mililani at Kamehameha-Maui, 3:30 p.m.

HHSAA girls Division II state championships: First-round—First-round, At Kaimuki High—Radford vs. Molokai, 5 p.m.; Damien vs. Leilehua, 7 p.m.; At Waipahu High—Maryknoll vs. Konawaena, 5 p.m.; Kalaheo vs. Le Jardin, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

HHSAA Girls volleyball state championships

Division I

Round 1

Moanalua def. Kaiser 25-14, 25-11, 25-18

KS-Kapalama def. Kapolei 25-20, 25-17, 22-25, 25-17

Hilo def. Waianae 15-25, 20-25, 25-18, 25-16, 15-11

Mililani at KS-Maui postponed to Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.