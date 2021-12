Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As a true freshman in 2018, quarterback Chevan Cordeiro engineered two comeback victories for the University of Hawaii football team. Read more

As a true freshman in 2018, quarterback Chevan Cordeiro engineered two comeback victories for the University of Hawaii football team.

Cordeiro could achieve his greatest comeback if he rescinds his transfer-portal application and stays with the Rainbow Warriors.

There are two main reasons why a player would transfer: 1) He thinks that the next program would better help his pro football aspirations, or 2) he is not happy at his current school.

Wideout Trevor Davis departed UH after the 2012 season because he believed his development would be better served at another program. At Cal, he blossomed as a receiver — Jared Goff was the Bears’ quarterback — and returner. The Green Bay Packers selected Davis in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. The after-story was less beneficial for quarterback Dru Brown, who gave up a starting job at UH to transfer to Oklahoma State. Sometimes it works, sometimes it does not.

Wherever he goes — San Jose State appears to be the early leader — Cordeiro will do well. His right arm is that strong, his feet and coverage identification that quick. But it also means being the new guy who has to build relationships and trust anew. And while he will thrive in a chosen offense that fits his run-and-shoot skills, the risk is being labeled a system quarterback. For all Colt Brennan’s greatness, NFL scouts wondered whether his style would transfer to the pro game.

If Cordeiro’s decision was based on feeling uncomfortable in the UH program — essentially his home — then that would be a tragic circumstance.

It was UH that relied on snippets of videos and quarterback guru Vinny Passas’ recommendation to offer Cordeiro a scholarship the summer before he would be named Saint Louis School’s starting quarterback as a senior. And after winning a state title and being named state Offensive Player of the Year, Cordeiro showed his loyalty to UH — and the state — by sticking to his commitment.

Soon after being hired as head coach Nick Rolovich’s successor in January 2020, Todd Graham named Cordeiro as the No. 1 quarterback. Period. There would be no competition for the job.

This summer, Graham announced results of the voting for team captains. Graham said Cordeiro was a unanimous selection — and the only captain on offense. The other two captains were defensive players. It was Cordeiro who went out alone to represent UH for the coin toss. Graham publicly praised Cordeiro following victories and accepted blame for his coaching lapses during losses. Graham described it as “heartbreaking” when Cordeiro announced his intent to transfer.

Graham is admittedly a tough disciplinarian, just like his youth-league coach Buddy Copeland. TV cameras capture Graham’s sideline mannerisms as, well, animated.

UH has had its share of tough-minded coaches. When an offensive lineman announced he was transferring during training camp, football coach Fred vonAppen said: “God speed … and turn in your key.”

Basketball coach Riley Wallace was so annoyed about a practice he made the players run to their locker room. The practice was at the Blaisdell Arena, the locker room in Manoa.

Years later, another coach said, “time’s up,” and ordered the driver to take the bus back to the hotel following an excursion. One of the members to miss the bus was his wife.

Football coach June Jones’ discipline coach, Mel deLaura. made players who missed classes roll the length of the field. Greg McMackin smashed laptops and projectors to stir the Warriors. When Norm Chow’s players broke rules, they had to hold a textbook above their head for 30 minutes. One player was told to stand on a fence during practice. An assistant coach under Chow and Nick Rolovich came up with a unique peer-pressure punishment. If a player missed a class, it was his rule-abiding teammates who had to run sprints up hills. Rolovich once removed benches from the UH sideline … during a game. Rolovich came up with creative ways to award scholarships to walk-on players, from hiring KPop singers to issuing a scholarship in a koala cage. Rolovich was set to surprise a player. But that player missed a class that day, and Rolovich gave the scholarship to another player. Ouch.

If it is the atmosphere driving the decision, then Cordeiro should reconsider leaving. As a two-time team captain, Cordeiro can offer guidance to players with complaints. As the face of the program, he could address concerns to the coaches. He has that much clout. He has that much influence.

It is not easy to depart a Division I program. A player has to meet with Amanda Paterson, the assistant athletic director in charge of compliance. Paterson explains what a player is giving up, what the landscape is like as a free agent. Then athletic director David Matlin gives the pros and cons. After that, if the player still is committed to leaving, Paterson will notify the NCAA. Once officially in the transfer portal, the player is ineligible to compete with his current school because he becomes a recruitable athlete.

But the player still can rescind his application. Cordeiro should consider that. UH is his team. Hawaii is his state. He can be the light of change. It’s a rare responsibility he should not cede.