University of Hawaii basketball team to play host to North Carolina in 2024

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii basketball team will play host to North Carolina on Nov. 22, 2024, in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

It will be the sixth meeting between the teams. Four of the five previous games between the schools, all won by UNC, were played in Hawaii. The teams were scheduled to play last year, but that meeting was canceled because of the pandemic.

“We’re extremely happy to have North Carolina back on our non-conference schedule,” coach Eran Ganot said. “Last season, they were the jewel of one of our best non-conference schedules in years. COVID dealt us an unfortunate hand and we’re continuing to navigate through it, but it’s great to get ahead on future schedules. Our student-athletes get to compete against one of the game’s elite programs and I’m thrilled for our fans who always come out in full force to support us. I’m sure the electricity at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center will be off the charts.”