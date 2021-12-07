Sports University of Hawaii basketball team to play host to North Carolina in 2024 By Star-Advertiser Staff Today Updated 11:42 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The University of Hawaii basketball team will play host to North Carolina on Nov. 22, 2024, in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The University of Hawaii basketball team will play host to North Carolina on Nov. 22, 2024, in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. It will be the sixth meeting between the teams. Four of the five previous games between the schools, all won by UNC, were played in Hawaii. The teams were scheduled to play last year, but that meeting was canceled because of the pandemic. “We’re extremely happy to have North Carolina back on our non-conference schedule,” coach Eran Ganot said. “Last season, they were the jewel of one of our best non-conference schedules in years. COVID dealt us an unfortunate hand and we’re continuing to navigate through it, but it’s great to get ahead on future schedules. Our student-athletes get to compete against one of the game’s elite programs and I’m thrilled for our fans who always come out in full force to support us. I’m sure the electricity at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center will be off the charts.” Previous Story Wahine volleyball team’s loss to Washington in NCAA Tournament does ‘not sum up’ the season