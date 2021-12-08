Off the News: Measured words on Red Hill fiasco

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For all the tough talk in the emergency order regarding the Navy’s underground fuel tanks, state officials were measured in their comments at a news conference Monday evening, expressing thanks for steps the Navy has taken so far.

Reporters pressed for more combative words, but the responses were clearly meant to sow future cooperation.

“I did express and emphasize … that the public has lost trust and confidence in the actions of the Navy,” Gov. David Ige finally said. “I clearly hear it … and so I let them know that I was concerned.”

Condominium prices going up, too

For the fourth straight month, November’s median price for a single-family house on Oahu was over $1 million. And it’s still a seller’s market, with houses going quickly and a big portion of sellers getting bids above their listing prices.

Further, the limited house inventory also has fueled sales of condos: median unit price was $500,000, matching a record high set in the fall, and hit a record median low of just nine days on market.

All this means Hawaii’s homeowner-wannabes will have to do more saving for that down payment — a lot more.