Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Navy’s fuel tanks will have to move

  Today
  • Updated 6:56 p.m.

The Navy has spent the last few days making its way through five stages of confusion: Denial of any serious problem with its underground fuel farm; deflection of concerns by military housing residents over tainted tap water; self-deprecation (oops, we responded badly); defusing, by announcing it had paused using the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. Read more

