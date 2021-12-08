comscore Heavy rain brought widespread damage, outages | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Heavy rain brought widespread damage, outages

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:03 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM State-contracted workers removed a 60-foot kiawe tree that toppled over at Farrington High School due to Monday’s heavy rain. School was canceled on Tuesday due to the incident.

    State-contracted workers removed a 60-foot kiawe tree that toppled over at Farrington High School due to Monday’s heavy rain. School was canceled on Tuesday due to the incident.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Pearl City Highlands Elementary School was inundated by a flash flood on Monday. All the students and staff were evacuated safely. Pictured is the speech therapy services classroom on Tuesday.

    Pearl City Highlands Elementary School was inundated by a flash flood on Monday. All the students and staff were evacuated safely. Pictured is the speech therapy services classroom on Tuesday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Shaney Hoyhoy picked through debris Tuesday near a collapsed fence at her Nanakai Place home after heavy rain flooded her Pearl City neighborhood on Monday.

    Shaney Hoyhoy picked through debris Tuesday near a collapsed fence at her Nanakai Place home after heavy rain flooded her Pearl City neighborhood on Monday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Chandra Sugitaya surveyed the damage in the kitchen of her family’s Noelani Street home in Pearl City on Tuesday. Sugitaya estimates that her three-bedroom home of 37 years flooded four separate times, within six to eight hours, due to a storm drain that kept getting clogged despite ongoing attempts to clear it.

    Chandra Sugitaya surveyed the damage in the kitchen of her family’s Noelani Street home in Pearl City on Tuesday. Sugitaya estimates that her three-bedroom home of 37 years flooded four separate times, within six to eight hours, due to a storm drain that kept getting clogged despite ongoing attempts to clear it.

While Kauai was still under a flash flood watch overnight, Oahu began drying out Tuesday from an extreme winter storm that included record-setting rainfall and winds that struck neighborhoods across the island Monday, following Maui and Hawaii counties. Read more

