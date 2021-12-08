Heavy rain brought widespread damage, outages

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
State-contracted workers removed a 60-foot kiawe tree that toppled over at Farrington High School due to Monday’s heavy rain. School was canceled on Tuesday due to the incident.
Pearl City Highlands Elementary School was inundated by a flash flood on Monday. All the students and staff were evacuated safely. Pictured is the speech therapy services classroom on Tuesday.
Shaney Hoyhoy picked through debris Tuesday near a collapsed fence at her Nanakai Place home after heavy rain flooded her Pearl City neighborhood on Monday.
Chandra Sugitaya surveyed the damage in the kitchen of her family’s Noelani Street home in Pearl City on Tuesday. Sugitaya estimates that her three-bedroom home of 37 years flooded four separate times, within six to eight hours, due to a storm drain that kept getting clogged despite ongoing attempts to clear it.