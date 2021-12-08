New Year’s fireworks return to Waikiki

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After canceling last year due to the pandemic, the Waikiki Improvement Association announced its Waikiki New Year’s Eve fireworks show will be back this year.

The group’s executive committee decided to move ahead with the show despite being on a limited budget.

The association is raising money to cover the $57,700 cost of the fireworks, a bill that was discounted by the supplier, Fireworks by Grucci.

The organization is still short about $12,000 and seeking donations from corporations and the community.

“It’s hard asking for donations knowing what everyone has been through the past two years,” Rick Egged, WIA president, said in a news release. “But we felt it was so important for the show to go on, to bring hope and enjoyment, and also to bring people into Waikiki for the holiday weekend to patronize our hotels, restaurants, retail shops and activities.”

What’s more, he said, the Waikiki fireworks are shown around the world as Hawaii is one of the last places in the world to celebrate the new year.

As usual, the fireworks barge will be situated about 1 mile off Waikiki Beach, and the fireworks will be visible throughout Waikiki and surrounding areas to anyone with a makai view. The show will start at midnight and last 8 to 10 minutes.

Egged said corporate and individual donations of any amount are welcomed to help the association close the gap. Tax-deductible donations can be made via check to Waikiki Improvement Association, 2250 Kalakaua Ave., Suite 315, Honolulu, HI 96815.

To pay via credit card, call (808) 923-1094.