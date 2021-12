Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Maui Hotel & Lodging Association has named Lisa Paulson as executive director. Paulson, who will be leaving her position as tourism liaison for the County of Maui, returns to the association, where she previously served as executive director for seven years.

Marissa Machida, vice president and relationship manager at Bank of Hawaii, was a recipient of the “40 Under 40 in Wealth Management” award, as announced by the American Bankers Association. This award recognizes wealth management and fiduciary professionals who are committed to the highest standards of achievement at work and in their communities. Machida joined BOH in 2018.

