Hawaii News

The Navy and nation salute World War II veterans during a ceremony at Pearl Harbor

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:50 p.m.
  World War II veterans saluted as the USS Chung-Hoon conducted a pass in review during the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor on Tuesday at Kilo Pier.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    World War II veterans saluted as the USS Chung-Hoon conducted a pass in review during the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor on Tuesday at Kilo Pier.

  World War II veteran and retired Marine Louis Bourgault of North Carolina made his first trip to Pearl Harbor for the 80th anniversary.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    World War II veteran and retired Marine Louis Bourgault of North Carolina made his first trip to Pearl Harbor for the 80th anniversary.

John Pildner, a former Army infantryman and Battle of the Bulge veteran, had a simple explanation for why he traveled all the way to Pearl Harbor for the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack that catapulted America into World War II. Read more

