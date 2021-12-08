The Navy and nation salute World War II veterans during a ceremony at Pearl Harbor

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

John Pildner, a former Army infantryman and Battle of the Bulge veteran, had a simple explanation for why he traveled all the way to Pearl Harbor for the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack that catapulted America into World War II.

“Well, because it seems like quite an honor,” the 95-year-old Ohio resident said Tuesday before the 7:45 a.m. Kilo Pier ceremony began. “Not too many of us are around anymore that went through all of that bad stuff in the war.”

President Joe Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin were among officials to offer their thanks to the dwindling ranks of aged veterans for their valor and determination in World War II, beginning with the defense mounted at Pearl Harbor and elsewhere on Oahu on Dec. 7, 1941.

While now far fewer in number, “the memory of their heroism — and our gratitude — still shine bright,” Austin said in a statement. “They were among the first of the Greatest Generation to taste combat, to know war. And they answered that call to duty with exceptional skill and fortitude. We still stand on their broad shoulders.”

About 150 venerable veterans — including 30 to 40 attack survivors — made the pilgrimage, possibly one last time, to the place of surprise attack and violent death, but also, of inspiring valor that rallied America to “Remember Pearl Harbor!”

Daniel Martinez, chief historian at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, said he was “stunned” by the size of the veteran contingent.

By contrast, no veterans or members of the public were allowed to attend the Dec. 7 ceremony last year due to COVID-19. The Navy said it expected attendance of 1,200 by invitation only on Kilo Pier. The National Park Service said it reserved 800 seats at the USS Arizona Memorial visitor center that were awarded by lottery to watch the ceremony on large screens.

“We’re talking about people in their late 90s and in their 100s,” Martinez said of this year’s turnout. He added that “for them to have the fortitude to make these long trips and at that age, I’m stunned, and at the same time, I just have joy within my heart for them to be here and be the last witnesses to the attack, because this World War II generation is vanishing right in front of our eyes.”

He added that “the country responded and got a good majority of the people vaccinated (and) they were able to take the chance to come here.”

Pildner was one of those who carried the fight through Europe. The U.S. Army infantryman wore his olive drab wool Eisenhower jacket and uniform to the commemoration with the rank of private first class on the shoulder.

“That’s the highest I ever got in the military,” he said, laughing. His son, John Jr., accompanied him to the ceremony.

Pildner was in a mine platoon — the 290th Regiment anti-tank company — and served in the Battle of the Bulge in the winter of late 1944 and early 1945 in Belgium.

“We were on the north side of the Bulge. Actually, our unit was supposed to go to the Netherlands and relieve an English outfit … and the Bulge was going strong when we moved up through there, so they changed our orders right away,” he said.

He pointed out he didn’t have to dig foxholes in the frozen ground.

“I was in this mine platoon and we had to clear roads of mines, so I did a lot of walking rather than digging holes. It was better to be moving. A lot of men lost toes and feet,” he said.

The Pildners came in with a group of 63 veterans sponsored by the nonprofit Best Defense Foundation.

Aged veterans started arriving at Kilo Pier at Pearl Harbor in predawn darkness in wheelchairs and with canes — more than a few in the military uniforms they wore long ago.

Louis Bourgault, 96, a Marine Corps veteran, was part of a group of 14 World War II veterans with Forever Young Veterans on his first trip to Pearl Harbor.

“I went in June 1, 1942,” he said. The war took him to “California, New Zealand, came to Guadalcanal after it was secured. And we took over Bougainville after it was secured, the Solomon Islands, went back to Guadalcanal, went to Guam, took Guam” and then on to Iwo Jima, he said.

The visit to Pearl Harbor “is a chance to honor these guys that didn’t make it back,” the North Carolina resident said.

Asked about COVID-19 concerns at his age and making such a long trip, Bourgault said, “COVID concern? You don’t want to ask me that question.”

The veteran said he was not worried about coronavirus. “No, not worried,” he said. “If it gets me, it gets me.”

In the keynote address, Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro highlighted qualities of America that were demonstrated 80 years ago and endure today.

The surprise attack rang out on that Sunday morning with “Air raid on Pearl Harbor — this is no drill” from Ford Island at 7:58 a.m., Del Toro said.

Two minutes later, a Japanese armor-piercing bomb penetrated the deck of the USS Arizona, igniting the forward ammunition magazine and killing 1,177 sailors and Marines in “the greatest loss of life, ever, on any U.S. Navy ship,” he said.

In just under two hours, 21 ships of the U.S. Pacific Fleet were either sunk or damaged. A total of 188 aircraft were destroyed. Some 2,403 were dead and 1,178 were wounded, Del Toro said.

“We gather together today to remember all of those we lost on that infamous day,” the Navy secretary said. “But we also gather to remember the bravery and skill of all who fought back — those that saved lives and those that persevered. Because it wasn’t just the fleet that was attacked here at Pearl Harbor, it wasn’t just our nation, it was the very future of freedom and democracy around the world.”

Del Toro said “we remember each of them” — the Americans who fought that day or volunteered to serve soon after.

“They made it clear that the United States will never sacrifice our beloved principles — and (this) sent a clear message to authoritarian states everywhere that we will never back down,” he said.

During the commemoration with gray skies as a backdrop, the destroyer USS Chung-Hoon conducted a pass between Kilo Pier where the ceremony was held and the sunken USS Arizona.

The ceremony concluded with a wreath presentation, rifle salute and echo taps.