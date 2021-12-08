Hawaii football head coach Todd Graham addresses criticism directed at him, program

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Addressing the recent criticism leveled at University of Hawaii coach Todd Graham and the football program, the second-year coach expressed an intent to improve communication with team members. Read more

Addressing the recent criticism leveled at University of Hawaii coach Todd Graham and the football program, the second-year coach expressed an intent to improve communication with team members.

Last week, three starters — including quarterback Chevan Cordeiro — announced they were entering the NCAA transfer portal. That led to some Rainbow Warriors voicing complaints about leadership in a Twitter chat.

“Obviously, everyone can learn,” Graham said. “Everyone can get better. You take ownership. We’re listening. We’re learning. And we’re communicating.”

Several digital services reported last week’s Twitter Spaces forum in which some former Warriors complained of Graham fostering a dysfunctional atmosphere.

Graham acknowledged his persona of being a tough disciplinarian.

“The bottom line is we try to do things the right way,” Graham said. “Part of that is, you know, you’ve got to have discipline with what you’re doing, structure, and those type of things.”

But Graham indicated his approach is absent of malice.

“I know what our heart is, and I think these guys know our heart, and all’s you can do is take ownership and learn and listen and get better,” Graham said. “And communicate. And that’s one thing we’re going to do. We’re going to communicate with our guys. Every single one of them.”

Graham said there are leadership groups on the team.

“Obviously, I can’t meet with 125 people,” Graham said. “But each one of our coaches is meeting with each one of them, and make sure we’re listening, and make sure that we’re learning, and getting better at what we’re doing.”

At the end of Tuesday’s practice, Graham awarded a scholarship to offensive lineman Eliki Tanuvasa. The scholarship will be activated in the spring semester.

“Very, very much earned,” Graham said. “He had a lot of starts for us this year, and he’s a guy who epitomizes everything we’re about.”

Tanuvasa said the scholarship came “as a complete surprise.”

“Man, just to hear those words, I’d never thought I’d hear those words,” Tanuvasa said. “It’s been a struggle. It’s been a struggle my whole life. Doubted from the recruiting process in high school to being in college. ’Til this morning, it’s been a struggle.”

Tanuvasa, a 2018 Saint Louis School graduate, attended Eastern Illinois for a season, starting 10 games. But he relinquished a scholarship to return to Hawaii to help his family after his father became ill. He said his mother worked two jobs while his father, a police officer, was recovering.

He said he joined UH without any assurances of playing time or a scholarship. He was a reserve offensive lineman in 2019, played in all nine games on special teams last year, and was a part-time starter this year. He suffered a season-ending ankle injury against Colorado State.

With his father’s encouragement, Tanuvasa said, “I didn’t give up on what I love. I took a leap of faith. I bet on myself. And here we are today.”