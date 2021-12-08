Hawaii men’s basketball team back home, hungry to get back to basics

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For the University of Hawaii basketball team, the return to normalcy means food — garlic fries! — and beverages will be sold, and the basics will be demanded.

“Defend, rebound, have each other’s backs defensively, share the ball offensively, get on loose balls, scrap,” said UH coach Eran Ganot, reciting the Rainbow Warriors’ to-do list for tonight’s game against Hawaii Pacific in SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

This will be the ’Bows’ first home game since the onset of the pandemic in which both vaccinated fans and unvaccinated spectators with a valid negative COVID-19 test result will be allowed to attend.

“We’re going to celebrate every little victory,” Ganot said of the easing of restrictions, “even the garlic fries.”

The ’Bows are coming off a 1-2 road trip in which they had to deal with depth issues while trying out new schematic approaches. Already without wing Samuta Avea and point guard Juan Munoz because of season-ending injuries, UH also did not have guard Noel Coleman (hip) and center Bernardo da Silva (hand) available. Coleman played five minutes against Illinois-Chicago in the Las Vegas Classic, and da Silva did not play at all in the three road games. Ganot said Coleman might be available tonight; da Silva’s targeted return is for the Diamond Head Classic in two weeks.

“You lose four guys, that’s significant,” Ganot said. “I don’t know how many teams that are doing that. And we’ve found a way to continue to fight and scrap. We don’t have the amount of guys off the bench helping those guys. It’s just numbers right now.”

As part of the adjustment, UH went with a taller lineup of 7-foot Mate Colina, 6-10 Kamaka Hepa and 6-7 Jerome Desrosiers. Hepa and Desrosiers can play the three, four and five spots. The ’Bows entered the week 12th nationally in rebounding margin (plus-9.2 per game).

“Can we continue to rebound at a high level with teams knowing that?” Ganot said of the ensuing challenge.

JoVon McClanahan, who has cemented the point guard’s job, has adjusted his game. In junior college two years ago, McClanahan excelled as a long-distance shooter. While he has struggled with his 3-point aim this year — 1-for-14 — he has developed into a facilitator and fearless driver. During the road trip, he drew 18 fouls leading to 22 free throws.

“My emphasis — and the coaches were telling me — get in the paint and make plays,” said McClanahan, who had 20 assists against six turnovers in the three games.

McClanahan also developed a connection with Colina. During the trip, McClanahan assisted on four Colina dunks.

“I had a lot of assists, but it was me trying to make Mate’s life easier,” McClanahan said, “and getting into the paint, drawing help, and making sure he’s getting going. That’ll make him more active if he sees the ball going in (to the low post).”

McClanahan averaged 35 minutes per game during the trip.

“I don’t think he came out of the gates the way he liked,” Ganot said. “What a great response. And that’s really important. Some guys can go in the tank, get quiet, get to themselves. But he continued to fight. At the heart of it all, JoVon is a competitor, and everything else will follow suit from there. When we needed it, when guys had been down, he stepped up. I think this will help him moving forward, and it’ll help us moving forward. He has an effect on both ends of the court — his push offensively, his harassing defense. His shot will come for him. In the meantime, he’s found other ways to make an impact.”

NCAA BASKETBALL

>> Who: Hawaii (3-3) vs. Hawaii Pacific (3-4)

>> When/where: 7 tonight in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

>> TV: Spectrum Sports

>> Radio: 1420-AM, 92.7-FM

>> Kicks for Keiki: Donations of new or gently used sneakers will benefit Palama Settlement