comscore Colby Terlep, Olivia Akina win individual titles; Mid-Pacific, Moanalua take team crowns at state riflery | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Colby Terlep, Olivia Akina win individual titles; Mid-Pacific, Moanalua take team crowns at state riflery

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM Olivia Akina of Moanalua won the girls title.

    PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Olivia Akina of Moanalua won the girls title.

  • PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM Colby Terlep of Kamehameha-Hawaii won the boys title.

    PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Colby Terlep of Kamehameha-Hawaii won the boys title.

Colby Terlep remembers the lessons of 2019 well. Read more

Previous Story
Kamehameha defeats Kapolei to advance in girls state volleyball play

Scroll Up