Off the News: Deadline near for Christmas mail

The last day of the week is Saturday, but for the next two weeks they’ll be “Santa-day,” at least at the post office. Dec. 17 is the deadline for sending Christmas packages by First Class or Priority Mail (well, Dec. 21 for Priority Express).

And to deal with all the procrastinators, Saturday hours are being extended this week and Dec. 18 at Ala Moana (9 a.m-6 p.m.), Kihei (9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.), Makiki (9 a.m.-4 p.m.) and Waialae-Kahala (9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.).

Happy shopping and wrapping, you elves.

A slimmed-down Honolulu Marathon

It will be a shadow of its usual self, but the Honolulu Marathon this Sunday still will be an important marker of a return to normalcy after nearly two years of COVID-19.

Far from the 35,000 registrants of 2019, this year’s weekend of events will draw about 14,000. That includes Sunday’s 26.2-mile race, from Ala Moana Boulevard to Kapiolani Park, and Saturday’s Kala­kaua Merrie Mile and Sunday’s Start to Park 10K.

And definitely unlike years past, only a few hundred participants will be coming from Japan, making for a mostly local field. Still, after last year’s cancellation, it’s good to see things getting back on track.