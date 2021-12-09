comscore New plan to fill gap between rail wheels and track | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
New plan to fill gap between rail wheels and track

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:09 p.m.
  • HONOLULU AUTHORITY FOR RAPID TRANSPORTATION The state has approved a plan to hire non-Hawaii licensed welders for rail repairs. The half-inch gap between train wheels and tracks are shown above.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / MARCH 23 Lori Kahikina, interim CEO of Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation

  • HONOLULU AUTHORITY FOR RAPID TRANSPORTATION Above, mismatched wheels and tracks force trains to slow at track crossings known as frogs.

Hawaii’s DCCA has granted a temporary exemption to allow welders without Hawaii licenses to make temporary repairs to fix the rail project’s too-narrow wheels and too-wide track junction. Read more

