New plan to fill gap between rail wheels and track
- By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 11:09 p.m.
HONOLULU AUTHORITY FOR RAPID TRANSPORTATION
The state has approved a plan to hire non-Hawaii licensed welders for rail repairs. The half-inch gap between train wheels and tracks are shown above.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / MARCH 23
Lori Kahikina, interim CEO of Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation
Above, mismatched wheels and tracks force trains to slow at track crossings known as frogs.
